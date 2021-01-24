About this Course

141,859 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Feature Engineering
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(2,854 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

A Brief History of Modern AI and its Applications

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Retrieving and Cleaning Data

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis and Feature Engineering

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 104 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Inferential Statistics and Hypothesis Testing

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXPLORATORY DATA ANALYSIS FOR MACHINE LEARNING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder