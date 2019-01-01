Profile

Joseph Santarcangelo

Ph.D., Data Scientist at IBM

Joseph has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, his research focused on using machine learning, signal processing, and computer vision to determine how videos impact human cognition. Joseph has been working for IBM since he completed his PhD.

Análisis de datos con Python

تحليل البيانات باستخدام بايثون

Python Project for Data Engineering

Exploratory Data Analysis for Machine Learning

Data Analysis with Python

Aprendizaje Automático con Python

Supervised Machine Learning: Classification

Python para Data Science y AI

بايثون لعلوم البيانات والذكاء الصناعي

Анализ данных с использованием Python

Python: обработка и анализ данных и ИИ

Applied Data Science Capstone

Deep Neural Networks with PyTorch

Machine Learning with Python

Aprendizado de máquina com Python

Introduction to Computer Vision and Image Processing

Análise de dados com Python

Python Project for AI & Application Development

Python for Data Science, AI & Development

AI Capstone Project with Deep Learning

Python para a Ciência de Dados e IA

Python Project for Data Science

التعلّم الآلي باستخدام لغة بايثون

Машинное обучение с использованием Python

