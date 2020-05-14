About this Course

13,426 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Supervised Learning Models

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Supervised Learning Models (Cont'd)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Unsupervised Deep Learning Models

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING DEEP LEARNING MODELS WITH TENSORFLOW

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder