The majority of data in the world is unlabeled and unstructured. Shallow neural networks cannot easily capture relevant structure in, for instance, images, sound, and textual data. Deep networks are capable of discovering hidden structures within this type of data. In this course you’ll use TensorFlow library to apply deep learning to different data types in order to solve real world problems.
About this Course
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
In this module, you will learn about TensorFlow, and use it to create Linear and Logistic Regression models.
Supervised Learning Models
In this module, you will learn about about Convolutional Neural Networks, and the building blocks of a convolutional neural network, such as convolution and feature learning. You will also learn about the popular MNIST database. Finally, you will learn how to build a Multi-layer perceptron and convolutional neural networks in Python and using TensorFlow.
Supervised Learning Models (Cont'd)
In this module, you will learn about the recurrent neural network model, and special type of a recurrent neural network, which is the Long Short-Term Memory model. Also, you will learn about the Recursive Neural Tensor Network theory, and finally, you will apply recurrent neural networks to language modelling.
Unsupervised Deep Learning Models
In this module, you will learn about the applications of unsupervised learning. You will learn about Restricted Boltzmann Machines (RBMs), and how to train an RBM. Finally, you will apply Restricted Boltzmann Machines to build a recommendation system.
Reviews
- 5 stars60.59%
- 4 stars24.29%
- 3 stars9.34%
- 2 stars2.80%
- 1 star2.95%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING DEEP LEARNING MODELS WITH TENSORFLOW
Good an simple videos to understand the concept. The notebooks are very detailed and give a second layer of knowledge with practical example
The detail of prsenetation is awsome and make learning interesting. Thank you Corseara, Thank you IBM
You need a good basic python to understand for this course.
It would have been nice if the video tutorials would explain the code section as well, and if there would have been some in-depth teaching of the code part. But this course did benefit.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.