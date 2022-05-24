- Decision Trees
- Artificial Neural Network
- Logistic Regression
- Recommender Systems
- Linear Regression
- Regularization to Avoid Overfitting
- Gradient Descent
- Supervised Learning
- Logistic Regression for Classification
- Xgboost
- Tensorflow
- Tree Ensembles
Machine Learning Specialization
#BreakIntoAI with Machine Learning Specialization. Master fundamental AI concepts and develop practical machine learning skills in the beginner-friendly, 3-course program by AI visionary Andrew Ng
Offered By
What you will learn
Build ML models with NumPy & scikit-learn, build & train supervised models for prediction & binary classification tasks (linear, logistic regression)
Build & train a neural network with TensorFlow to perform multi-class classification, & build & use decision trees & tree ensemble methods
Apply best practices for ML development & use unsupervised learning techniques for unsupervised learning including clustering & anomaly detection
Build recommender systems with a collaborative filtering approach & a content-based deep learning method & build a deep reinforcement learning model
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to:
• Build machine learning models in Python using popular machine learning libraries NumPy and scikit-learn.
• Build and train supervised machine learning models for prediction and binary classification tasks, including linear regression and logistic regression.
• Build and train a neural network with TensorFlow to perform multi-class classification.
• Apply best practices for machine learning development so that your models generalize to data and tasks in the real world.
• Build and use decision trees and tree ensemble methods, including random forests and boosted trees.
• Use unsupervised learning techniques for unsupervised learning: including clustering and anomaly detection.
• Build recommender systems with a collaborative filtering approach and a content-based deep learning method.
• Build a deep reinforcement learning model.
- Basic coding (for loops, functions, if/else statements) & high school-level math (arithmetic, algebra)
- Other math concepts will be explained
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification
In the first course of the Machine Learning Specialization, you will:
Advanced Learning Algorithms
In the second course of the Machine Learning Specialization, you will:
Unsupervised Learning, Recommenders, Reinforcement Learning
In the third course of the Machine Learning Specialization, you will:
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
