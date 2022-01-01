University of Colorado Boulder
Jupyter is a web application used to create and share documents. These documents include codes, images, and text. The open-source platform allows you to create different notebooks for your codes with your explanations, data, and results. With Jupyter, you are able to share your notebooks as an attachment to collaborate with others and improve your results.
It's important to learn about Jupyter to facilitate your data sharing and improve your results. Being able to share your explanations, data, code, and images with others all in one easy to use attachment will save you time and keep your data up to date with the modifications made by others. It's also important to learn to use Jupyter to create tutorials for educational purposes. This allows you to present your findings in a way for everyone to understand and lets others try out your code and simulate modifications to learn and improve from one another.
Online courses will help you learn about Jupyter by offering the flexibility you need to learn on your own time all while having experts available to answer questions and who will guide you through each module in the course. You'll broaden your knowledge of data science topics such as Python, SQL, and deep learning. These courses will give you detailed lectures, Guided Projects, and assignments that will test your knowledge to measure your understanding of the material. Discover the foundations of applied data science, computer programming, and machine learning, or uncover advanced studies such as understanding deepfakes with Keras. You will be able to follow along video tutorials to learn to use the platform and create projects that simulate true tests.
To learn about Jupyter, you should have prior knowledge in coding and data analysis. Having this prior knowledge will allow you to understand how to create the notebooks and analyze the results. It will also help you create simulations and be able to learn from other's shared data. Before starting to learn about Jupyter you should also have knowledge in coding programs and languages to understand the language and be able to translate the results to test modifications or run other simulations.