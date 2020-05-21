About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Statistics with Python Specialization
Beginner Level

High school algebra

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Properly identify various data types and understand the different uses for each

  • Create data visualizations and numerical summaries with Python

  • Communicate statistical ideas clearly and concisely to a broad audience

  • Identify appropriate analytic techniques for probability and non-probability samples

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Data Analysis
  • Python Programming
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Instructors

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

5 hours to complete

WEEK 1 - INTRODUCTION TO DATA

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 114 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

5 hours to complete

WEEK 2 - UNIVARIATE DATA

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

5 hours to complete

WEEK 3 - MULTIVARIATE DATA

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4

6 hours to complete

WEEK 4 - POPULATIONS AND SAMPLES

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 223 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING AND VISUALIZING DATA WITH PYTHON

About the Statistics with Python Specialization

Statistics with Python

