Statistics with Python Specialization
Practical and Modern Statistical Thinking For All. Use Python for statistical visualization, inference, and modeling
What you will learn
Create and interpret data visualizations using the Python programming language and associated packages & libraries
Apply and interpret inferential procedures when analyzing real data
Apply statistical modeling techniques to data (ie. linear and logistic regression, linear models, multilevel models, Bayesian inference techniques)
Understand importance of connecting research questions to data analysis methods.
The courses in this specialization feature a variety of assignments that will test the learner’s knowledge and ability to apply content through concept checks, written analyses, and Python programming assessments. These assignments are conducted through quizzes, submission of written assignments, and the Jupyter Notebook environment.
High school-level algebra
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Understanding and Visualizing Data with Python
In this course, learners will be introduced to the field of statistics, including where data come from, study design, data management, and exploring and visualizing data. Learners will identify different types of data, and learn how to visualize, analyze, and interpret summaries for both univariate and multivariate data. Learners will also be introduced to the differences between probability and non-probability sampling from larger populations, the idea of how sample estimates vary, and how inferences can be made about larger populations based on probability sampling.
Inferential Statistical Analysis with Python
In this course, we will explore basic principles behind using data for estimation and for assessing theories. We will analyze both categorical data and quantitative data, starting with one population techniques and expanding to handle comparisons of two populations. We will learn how to construct confidence intervals. We will also use sample data to assess whether or not a theory about the value of a parameter is consistent with the data. A major focus will be on interpreting inferential results appropriately.
Fitting Statistical Models to Data with Python
In this course, we will expand our exploration of statistical inference techniques by focusing on the science and art of fitting statistical models to data. We will build on the concepts presented in the Statistical Inference course (Course 2) to emphasize the importance of connecting research questions to our data analysis methods. We will also focus on various modeling objectives, including making inference about relationships between variables and generating predictions for future observations.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
