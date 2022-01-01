University of California, Irvine
Regression analysis is a mathematical process in statistics that allows you to discover trends in the data you're examining. Regression analysis allows you to determine the relationship between the outcome of a situation and the variables that affect that outcome. You can use regression analysis to sort out the dependent and independent variables that make a larger difference in the outcome and those that don't affect the outcome as much. It also allows you to make educated judgments on which factors to ignore and which factors matter most when it comes to planning and decision making.
It's important to learn about regression analysis because it will help you understand the relationship between outcomes and the factors that determine those outcomes. Regression analysis is a flexible form of analysis that has applications across different disciplines. You can use regression analysis to build a business plan, develop a nutrition and workout regimen, research sociological and psychological issues, or one of many other decisions that you may need to make. Regression analysis allows you to zero in on the variables that factor most into your discipline.
A firm understanding of regression analysis allows you to make better projections and decisions because you're able to see which factors affect an outcome more than others. Regression analysis allows you to understand how different scenarios play out because you know which variables make a difference in your line of work. Because regression analysis works across various disciplines that rely on data, such as finance and investing, you can apply it in a number of different careers, which means it's a concept that serves you well no matter where you work.
Online courses help you develop your knowledge of regression analysis and how to apply it in your career. You can use online courses to help you understand regression analysis if you've never applied it before or if you have a passing familiarity with it. You can learn the basic concepts with online courses, or you can take a more in-depth approach to what regression analysis can do for your business. One of the best things about taking online courses to learn about regression analysis is that you can learn at a pace and on a schedule that works best for you.