About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Log–Log Plot
  • Interaction (Statistics)
  • Linear Regression
  • Regression Analysis
Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Regression Analysis: An Introduction

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 13 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Regression Analysis: Hypothesis Testing and Goodness of Fit

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 15 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Regression Analysis: Dummy Variables, Multicollinearity

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min), 12 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Regression Analysis: Various Extensions

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 11 readings, 7 quizzes

