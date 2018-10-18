The use of Excel is widespread in the industry. It is a very powerful data analysis tool and almost all big and small businesses use Excel in their day to day functioning. This is an introductory course in the use of Excel and is designed to give you a working knowledge of Excel with the aim of getting to use it for more advance topics in Business Statistics later. The course is designed keeping in mind two kinds of learners - those who have very little functional knowledge of Excel and those who use Excel regularly but at a peripheral level and wish to enhance their skills. The course takes you from basic operations such as reading data into excel using various data formats, organizing and manipulating data, to some of the more advanced functionality of Excel. All along, Excel functionality is introduced using easy to understand examples which are demonstrated in a way that learners can become comfortable in understanding and applying them.
- Lookup Table
- Data Analysis
- Microsoft Excel
- Pivot Table
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Spreadsheets
Introduction to spreadsheets, reading data, manipulating data. Basic spreadsheet operations and functions.
Spreadsheet Functions to Organize Data
Introduction to some more useful functions such as the IF, nested IF, VLOOKUP and HLOOKUP functions in Excel.
Introduction to Filtering, Pivot Tables, and Charts
Introduction to the Data filtering capabilities of Excel, the construction of Pivot Tables to organize data and introduction to charts in Excel.
Advanced Graphing and Charting
Constructing various Line, Bar and Pie charts. Using the Pivot chart features of Excel. Understanding and constructing Histograms and Scatterplots.
The course is good . It gives emmense knowldege about how to analyse a data using powerful convinient and fast excel tools. Though its a basic course but good for those whose excel is not that strong.
Good , but improvements can be made on alternative ways to implement the same end result. The result is your questions sometimes are one sided and there is more than 1 way to get the same end result.
Dr Sharad has made Excel Learning very concise and easily understandable. The advanced concepts are easily understood by even beginners. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn at Rice University.
Brief Course with very efficiently organized course material. The way of teaching was very good in simple way.A great course in MS Excel for beginners to have an in-depth knowledge with confidence.
The Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization is designed to equip you with a basic understanding of business data analysis tools and techniques. Informed by our world-class Data Science master's and PhD course material, you’ll master essential spreadsheet functions, build descriptive business data measures, and develop your aptitude for data modeling. You’ll also explore basic probability concepts, including measuring and modeling uncertainty, and you’ll use various data distributions, along with the Linear Regression Model, to analyze and inform business decisions. The Specialization culminates with a Capstone Project in which you’ll apply the skills and knowledge you’ve gained to an actual business problem.
