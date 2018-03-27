About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Normal Distribution
  • Poisson Distribution
Instructor

Offered by

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Basic Data Descriptors

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Descriptive Measures of Association, Probability, and Statistical Distributions

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The Normal Distribution

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Working with Distributions (Normal, Binomial, Poisson), Population and Sample Data

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BASIC DATA DESCRIPTORS, STATISTICAL DISTRIBUTIONS, AND APPLICATION TO BUSINESS DECISIONS

About the Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization

Business Statistics and Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions

