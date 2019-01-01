Profile

Sharad Borle

Associate Professor of Management

    Bio

    Sharad is a faculty of Management at the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University, Houston, Texas. He holds a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University, and his expertise lies in Business statistics and data analytics. He is a well published academic with publications in top tier quantitative journals. He is passionate about teaching Business statistics and makes difficult concepts easy to understand in a way that learners get confidence in applying them to their particular decision situations.

    Courses

    Введение в анализ данных с помощью Excel

    Linear Regression for Business Statistics

    Einführung in die Datenanalyse mit Excel

    Business Applications of Hypothesis Testing and Confidence Interval Estimation

    Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone

    Introduction to Data Analysis Using Excel

    Introduction à l'analyse de données à l'aide d'Excel

    Basic Data Descriptors, Statistical Distributions, and Application to Business Decisions

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder