- Organizational Culture
- Career Development
- Strategic Thinking
- Change Management
- Project Management
- Stakeholder Management
- Business Writing
- Project Charter
- Project Planning
- Risk Management
- Task Estimation
- Procurement
Google Project Management: Professional Certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
Offered By
What you will learn
Gain an immersive understanding of the practices and skills needed to succeed in an entry-level project management role
Learn how to create effective project documentation and artifacts throughout the various phases of a project
Learn the foundations of Agile project management, with a focus on implementing Scrum events, building Scrum artifacts, and understanding Scrum roles
Practice strategic communication, problem-solving, and stakeholder management through real-world scenarios
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This program includes over 140 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based assessments which will help you simulate real-world project management scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace.
The content is highly interactive and exclusively developed by Google employees with decades of experience in program and project management.
Skills you’ll gain will include: Creating risk management plans; Understanding process improvement techniques; Managing escalations, team dynamics, and stakeholders; Creating budgets and navigating procurement; Utilizing project management software, tools, and templates; Practicing Agile project management, with an emphasis on Scrum.
Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on activities, you’ll get introduced to initiating, planning, and running both traditional and Agile projects. You’ll develop a toolbox to demonstrate your understanding of key project management elements, including managing a schedule, budget, and team.
No degree or prior experience required
No degree or prior experience required
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Foundations of Project Management
This course is the first in a series of six to equip you with the skills you need to apply to introductory-level roles in project management. Project managers play a key role in leading, planning and implementing critical projects to help their organizations succeed. In this course, you’ll discover foundational project management terminology and gain a deeper understanding of the role and responsibilities of a project manager. We’ll also introduce you to the kinds of jobs you might pursue after completing this program. Throughout the program, you’ll learn from current Google project managers, who can provide you with a multi-dimensional educational experience that will help you build your skills for on-the-job application.
Project Initiation: Starting a Successful Project
This is the second course in the Google Project Management Certificate program. This course will show you how to set a project up for success in the first phase of the project life cycle: the project initiation phase. In exploring the key components of this phase, you’ll learn how to define and manage project goals, deliverables, scope, and success criteria. You’ll discover how to use tools and templates like stakeholder analysis grids and project charters to help you set project expectations and communicate roles and responsibilities. Current Google project managers will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on approaches for accomplishing these tasks while showing you the best project management tools and resources for the job at hand.
Project Planning: Putting It All Together
This is the third course in the Google Project Management Certificate program. This course will explore how to map out a project in the second phase of the project life cycle: the project planning phase. You will examine the key components of a project plan, how to make accurate time estimates, and how to set milestones. Next, you will learn how to build and manage a budget and how the procurement processes work. Then, you will discover tools that can help you identify and manage different types of risk and how to use a risk management plan to communicate and resolve risks. Finally, you will explore how to draft and manage a communication plan and how to organize project documentation. Current Google project managers will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on approaches for accomplishing these tasks while showing you the best project management tools and resources for the job at hand.
Project Execution: Running the Project
This is the fourth course in the Google Project Management Certificate program. This course will delve into the execution and closing phases of the project life cycle. You will learn what aspects of a project to track and how to track them. You will also learn how to effectively manage and communicate changes, dependencies, and risks. As you explore quality management, you will learn how to measure customer satisfaction and implement continuous improvement and process improvement techniques. Next, you will examine how to prioritize data, how to use data to inform your decision-making, and how to effectively present that data. Then, you will strengthen your leadership skills as you study the stages of team development and how to manage team dynamics. After that, you will discover tools that provide effective project team communication, how to organize and facilitate meetings, and how to effectively communicate project status updates. Finally, you will examine the steps of the project closing process and how to create and share project closing documentation. Current Google project managers will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on approaches for accomplishing these tasks while showing you the best project management tools and resources for the job at hand.
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What is project management?
Why start a career in project management?
How much does this certificate cost?
Is this program offered in other languages?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Which tools and platforms are taught in the curriculum?
Which jobs does this program prepare for?
What kind of companies hire project management professionals?
Will completing this certificate help prepare me for Project Management Institute certifications?
What will I be able to do upon completing the professional certificate?
What resources will be available to help with the job search process?
Why did Google create this program?
Can I get college credit for taking the Google Project Management Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.