University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Java Programming, Journalism, Mobile Development, Programming Principles, Software, Software Engineering, Software Testing
4.3
(504 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Six Sigma, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral
4.7
(7.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Change Management, Leadership and Management, Accounting, Strategy and Operations, Probability & Statistics, Risk, Risk Management, Finance
4.7
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Problem Solving, Process, Product Design, Research and Design, Software, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(7.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Atlassian
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Software, Supply Chain and Logistics, Agile Software Development, Communication, Software Testing, Agile Management, Operations Management, Software Engineering, Scrum (Software Development), Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(6k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Amazon Web Services, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Communication, Computer Programming, Databases, DevOps, Journalism, Operations Management, Programming Principles, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(2.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Experimental Design, Finance, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Project Management, Sales, Six Sigma, Statistical Visualization, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral, User Research
4.7
(3.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Business Process Management, Strategy and Operations, Leadership Development, Finance, Leadership and Management, Project, Influencing, Leadership, Data Analysis, Storytelling, Communication, Risk Management, Operations Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Marketing, Project Management
4.8
(2.8k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
The University of Sydney
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Design Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Creativity, User Experience Design, Business Strategy, Design and Product, Problem Solving, Sales, Business Psychology, Strategy, Modeling
4.6
(845 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Quality assurance is the process of making sure products and services are of the highest possible quality and free from defects and mistakes from the time they're manufactured to the time they're delivered to a consumer. In business, good quality assurance leads to lower production costs, greater employee motivation, improved company reputation, and higher customer satisfaction. The process of quality assurance may involve proper planning, testing products and services to ensure they're of high quality, monitoring the production process, and addressing any newly discovered quality issues as they arise. Organizations around the world often seek the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001–Quality Management Standard certification, as it is the highest standard for quality management in the world. It's been awarded to over a million organizations in over 75 countries.
If you study quality assurance, you can usually get a job as a quality assurance specialist, analyst, or manager in almost any industry. Some of the most common fields that require this position are healthcare, education, communications, engineering, and manufacturing of products such as food, cars, technology, and clothing. You may also find yourself working in a position in the design and development of products. Others go on to work in fields like occupational safety, pharmaceutical manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, production management, or transportation inspection.
Anyone who wants to work in quality assurance should have good leadership skills. After all, you'll need to speak up when something goes wrong and guide your team towards correcting it. You'll need to be a good communicator, a person who is highly organized, and someone who plans ahead. You'll also need to be good at problem-solving and paying close attention to details. Because quality assurance is not specific to just one industry, you'll need to understand the nature of the business where you work. For example, if you work in pharmaceutical production, you'll need a background or some knowledge of medication, particularly the technical aspects of manufacturing them.