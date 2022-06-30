About this Specialization

If you want to enter the exciting world of software development, this Software Engineering Foundations Specialization is for you. No prior degrees or knowledge of programming or application development are necessary. Software Developers are in great demand earning a median salary of US$110,140 per year according to the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The field is growing at a rate of 22% making it a great time to start in this career in of software engineering. The self-paced courses in this program provide the foundations to prepare for a wide range of IT & software development related careers, including web development, mobile application development, front-end, back-end, and full stack application development, software testing & quality assurance (QA), as well as DevOps engineering. This specialization is full of engaging videos, hands-on labs, and real-world projects that explore fundamental programming principles and foundations of design, architecture, and deployment; the software development lifecycle; Git and GitHub repositories; using the Linux terminal and creating Bash shell scripts to automate a variety of tasks; and coding with the Python programming language. The program is suitable for those new to software engineering or for those who would like a review of software engineering fundamentals. It prepares you with an introduction to the culture, technology, and job-ready skills needed to become successful in software engineering.   
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Software Engineering

Course2

Course 2

Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting

4.7
stars
381 ratings
77 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Getting Started with Git and GitHub

4.6
stars
90 ratings
16 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Python for Data Science, AI & Development

4.6
stars
27,367 ratings
4,612 reviews

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

