Linux is an operating system that runs on many different hardware platforms and whose source code is available to the public. The operating system is based on a computer program that was developed in 1991, and setup is typically made available in a package-management system that automates its installation, upgrading, configuring, and more.
Linux is considered a great operating system for growing businesses. As such, learners adept in the technology can become assets to these companies thanks to its versatility, free source code, security, ability to integrate with old technology, and a host of other reasons.
Careers in Linux provide excellent opportunities for learners interested in Computing and Technical fields. Linux enthusiasts are also in luck: Dice reveals that Linux Engineers and System Administrators earn more (on average) than what they call the “typical” tech worker.
Some Linux-related roles include DevOps Engineer, Systems Administrator, Application and Web Programmer, Technician, Technical Support, Technical Writer, Linux Instructor, Web Developer, Linux Engineer, and others that are related.
Through Coursera, Linux is covered in various courses. These courses focus on learning how to develop open-source software; how to work within open-source development communities; how Linux works from an enterprise perspective; how to differentiate between different versions of Linux; how to understand different types of Linux commands; and more.
Lessons on Linux are taught by professors from major universities such as University of Colorado, John Hopkins University, and other institutions. Learners can explore Linux with professors specializing in Software Development, Biostatistics, Computer Science, and other disciplines. Material is taught through lectures, readings, quizzes, hands-on software use, and other types of assignments.
You can begin learning the Linux operating system with nothing more than a computer to access the system from. You'll benefit from having the motivation to learn and patience if you're not very familiar with computers. No knowledge of programming is required, and if you are already familiar with Microsoft Windows or Macintosh operating systems, learning Linux will likely seem relatively easy for you. However, if you want to become an advanced Linux user or a systems administrator, programming knowledge will be important. Likewise, experience using a Unix-like operating system would be helpful, such as FreeBSD, macOS, or Solaris.
People best suited for roles in Linux enjoy technology, the workings of the internet, and programming. Individuals in Linux roles often work within a multidisciplinary team alongside other engineers, so teamwork and effective communication are essential skills to have. They also ideally enjoy identifying problems and finding the most efficient solutions. People well suited for Linux roles have keen evaluation skills to determine if coded software within the open-source platform is secure and not vulnerable to hackers. They are also quick learners and open to learning new things as technology tools and applications are constantly changing.
Learning Linux is right for you if you want to become a Linux systems engineer or administrator. It might also be for you if you want experience using a Unix-based operating system or have a need or desire to learn technical solutions using Linux, such as servers, storage, containers, networking, data centers, and security solutions. If you're interested in learning cybersecurity, developing web applications, utilizing the cloud, or working with mobile applications, the Internet of Things, or Windows (which Linux interoperates with), learning Linux is likely right for you.