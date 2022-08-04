About this Specialization

This courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5305 - 5307, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering. This specialization provides students with the fundamentals of embedded operating systems including a working understanding of how to configure and deploy a Linux based Embedded System. Students will gain expertise in software tools and development methods which can be used to create applications and build custom Linux based Embedded Devices.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Linux System Programming and Introduction to Buildroot

Course 2

Course 2

Linux Kernel Programming and Introduction to Yocto Project

Course 3

Course 3

Linux Embedded System Topics and Projects

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

