I joined the Department of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering at CU Boulder in the spring of 2019 as a lecturer and Scholar of Engineering Practice, teaching ECEN 5823 Internet of Things Embedded Firmware. My objective is to continue the great work the CU Embedded Systems Engineering program has started and help to expand the program into the future, especially as this relates to online course offerings. My goal is to bring a practical real-world approach to coursework based on my knowledge and experience. I earned my Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering in 2001 from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. After working approximately four years full time in industry, I switched to part-time employment to pursue a Master of Science in electrical engineering degree at CU Boulder. After serving as a teaching assistant for ECEN 5623 Real Time Embedded Systems, I completed the MSEE program in 2005, having earned an Embedded Systems Certificate. After graduate school I took a full time position at ProStor Systems, a startup company in Boulder, writing firmware for embedded computer storage devices and developing the RDX product line, a removable disk backup solution. When the RDX product was acquired by Tandberg Data in 2011, I was a part of the transition team. Since 2012, I have worked as an embedded software developer and freelance consultant on embedded and IoT projects for local, national, and international companies. My role has given me the opportunity to lead multiple international teams and to develop a passion for the overall software development process, including opportunities to improve collaboration and cooperation between team members. I have presented at local meetups on topics related to IoT and embedded software design and have written articles for online magazines, company blogs and my own LinkedIn page.