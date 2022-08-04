About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Advanced Embedded Linux Development Specialization
Advanced Level

Completion of the Linux System Programming and Introduction to Buildroot & Linux Kernel Programming and Introduction to Yocto Courses (required)

Approx. 47 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to structure a product using Agile Scrum concepts

  • How to deploy a Buildroot or Yocto based project on Embedded Hardware

  • Relevant and recent concepts related to Embedded Linux development

Skills you will gain

  • Agile Software Development
  • Linux
  • Embedded Systems
Course 3 of 3 in the
Advanced Embedded Linux Development Specialization
Advanced Level

Approx. 47 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
12 hours to complete

Final Project Overview and Agile Scrum Overview

6 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
12 hours to complete

Final Project Sprint 1, Device Updates, and Embedded System Topics

7 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
11 hours to complete

Final Project Sprint 2, Development Tips and Strategies

5 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
12 hours to complete

Final Project Sprint 3 and Demo, Software Testing

4 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Advanced Embedded Linux Development Specialization

Advanced Embedded Linux Development

Frequently Asked Questions

