This course is used as the capstone in a three course sequence, including Linux System Programming and Introduction to Buildroot and Linux Kernel Programming and Introduction to Yocto Project. Both of these courses must be completed before starting this course.
This course is part of the Advanced Embedded Linux Development Specialization
Completion of the Linux System Programming and Introduction to Buildroot & Linux Kernel Programming and Introduction to Yocto Courses (required)
How to structure a product using Agile Scrum concepts
How to deploy a Buildroot or Yocto based project on Embedded Hardware
Relevant and recent concepts related to Embedded Linux development
- Agile Software Development
- Linux
- Embedded Systems
Final Project Overview and Agile Scrum Overview
Final Project Sprint 1, Device Updates, and Embedded System Topics
Final Project Sprint 2, Development Tips and Strategies
Final Project Sprint 3 and Demo, Software Testing
