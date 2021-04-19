This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5315, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This course is part of the Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization
Computer, Electrical, or Software Engineering
A beginning practitioner's understanding of rate monotonic theory, analysis, and practices for embedded systeems.
Implementation of real-time services as POSIX threads.
Difference between Linux user space and kernel space.
- Multi-Core Processors
- RM LUB (Rate Monotonic Least Upper Bound)
- Linux On Embedded Systems
- C Programming
- Posix Threads
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Exploration of RT Challenges and Concepts
This module gives an introduction to real-time theory , challenges faced in designing real-time systems and scheduling policies implemented while comparing the Linux POSIX real-time threads to RTOS and MFE systems.
Quality of Service Theory from Best Effort to Hard Real-Time
This module describes the utility curves used for analysis of real-time systems along with Rate Monotonic Scheduling Policy and its Least Upper Bound Condition. It also describes the absolute time and date standards which are critical parameters for real-time services.
Scheduling and Concept of Real-Time Services
This module covers the methods of sequencing of service requests along with software scheduling and real-time scheduling policies.
Overview of Real-time Hardware Architectures and Software Stacks
This module discusses the use of multi core microprocessors for real-time applications and gives an overview of RTOS Options (Open and Proprietary) and OS with POSIX Real-Time Extensions for real-time systems.
About the Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization
The Real-Time Embedded Systems specialization is a series of four course taking you from a beginning practitioner, to a more advanced real-time system analyst and designer. Knowledge and experience gained on hard to master topics such as predictable response services, when to allocate requirements to hardware or software, as well as mission critical design will enhance your engineering talent. You will gain experience building a simple, but real, system project with real-time challenges, that will boost your confidence.
