About this Course

24,815 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level

Computer, Electrical, or Software Engineering

Approx. 51 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • A beginning practitioner's understanding of rate monotonic theory, analysis, and practices for embedded systeems.

  • Implementation of real-time services as POSIX threads.

  • Difference between Linux user space and kernel space.

Skills you will gain

  • Multi-Core Processors
  • RM LUB (Rate Monotonic Least Upper Bound)
  • Linux On Embedded Systems
  • C Programming
  • Posix Threads
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level

Computer, Electrical, or Software Engineering

Approx. 51 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

Exploration of RT Challenges and Concepts

12 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 199 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

14 hours to complete

Quality of Service Theory from Best Effort to Hard Real-Time

14 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 124 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Scheduling and Concept of Real-Time Services

10 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 187 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

14 hours to complete

Overview of Real-time Hardware Architectures and Software Stacks

14 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM REAL-TIME EMBEDDED SYSTEMS CONCEPTS AND PRACTICES

View all reviews

About the Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization

Real-Time Embedded Systems

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder