Profile

Sam Siewert

Associate Professor Adjunct

Bio

Sam Siewert has studied at University of California Berkeley, University of Notre Dame, University of Houston and University of Colorado Boulder and has a BS in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering and MS/Ph.D. in Computer Science. He has worked in the computer engineering industry for twenty four years before starting an academic career in 2012. Half of his time was spent on NASA space exploration programs including the Spitzer space telescope, Space Shuttle mission control, and deep space programs. The other half of that time he has spent on commercial product development. His commercial work has ranged from I/O chip firmware architecture to scalable systems design of storage and networking solutions for high performance computing. In 2014 Dr. Siewert joined Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott as full time faculty and retains an adjunct professor role in addition with University of Colorado Boulder. Overall, his focus has been embedded systems with an emphasis on autonomous systems, computer and machine vision, hybrid reconfigurable architecture and operating systems. Related research interests include real-time theory, digital media and fundamental computer architecture. Dr. Siewert has published numerous research, industry, and educational papers on these topics.

Courses

Real-Time Embedded Systems Theory and Analysis

Real-Time Embedded Systems Concepts and Practices

Real-Time Mission-Critical Systems Design

Real-Time Project for Embedded Systems

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder