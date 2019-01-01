Sam Siewert has studied at University of California Berkeley, University of Notre Dame, University of Houston and University of Colorado Boulder and has a BS in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering and MS/Ph.D. in Computer Science. He has worked in the computer engineering industry for twenty four years before starting an academic career in 2012. Half of his time was spent on NASA space exploration programs including the Spitzer space telescope, Space Shuttle mission control, and deep space programs. The other half of that time he has spent on commercial product development. His commercial work has ranged from I/O chip firmware architecture to scalable systems design of storage and networking solutions for high performance computing. In 2014 Dr. Siewert joined Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott as full time faculty and retains an adjunct professor role in addition with University of Colorado Boulder. Overall, his focus has been embedded systems with an emphasis on autonomous systems, computer and machine vision, hybrid reconfigurable architecture and operating systems. Related research interests include real-time theory, digital media and fundamental computer architecture. Dr. Siewert has published numerous research, industry, and educational papers on these topics.