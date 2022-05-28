About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level

C programming skills, and some prior experience with operating systems, and embedded hardware is a plus.

Approx. 50 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use of SECDED (Single Error Correction, Double Error Detection) codes for ECC (Error Correction Code) memories

  • How flash file systems work, along with wear leveling and the write amplification metric

  • Differences and common characteristics of high availability and high reliability

  • Methods and design for redundant hardware with cross strapping and recovery

Skills you will gain

  • I/O drivers
  • High Availability
  • ECC (Error Correction Code)
  • Embedded Memory Systems
  • Nand Flash Wear-Leveling
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

15 hours to complete

Device I/O interfaces and Drivers for Real-time Systems

15 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 224 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

14 hours to complete

Fault Tolerant Memory and Storage for Mission Critical Systems

14 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 224 min)
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Solving performance and reliability defects in real-time systems

11 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 128 min)
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Difference between high availability and high reliability for hard and soft real-time systems

11 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 121 min)

About the Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization

Real-Time Embedded Systems

