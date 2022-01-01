About this Specialization

The Real-Time Embedded Systems specialization is a series of four course taking you from a beginning practitioner, to a more advanced real-time system analyst and designer. Knowledge and experience gained on hard to master topics such as predictable response services, when to allocate requirements to hardware or software, as well as mission critical design will enhance your engineering talent. You will gain experience building a simple, but real, system project with real-time challenges, that will boost your confidence. The hands-on, at home, project hardware is affordable, widely available, and quick-time-to market methods leverage Linux real-time extensions, open source RTOS (Real-Time Operating System), as well as tried and true cyclic executives. After you complete all four courses in the series, you can consider yourself an intermediate to more advanced real-time system practitioner. This knowledge is invaluable for medical, aerospace, transportation, energy, digital entertainment, telecommunications, and other exciting embedded career options. The series stresses hands-on practice and assessment of your learning progress, not only based on knowledge acquisition, but by teaching you to put theory into practice and how to evaluate design options and make optimal choices. The unique final project allows you to see real-time challenges with your eyes, to debug interactively, and build a simple at-home detection, tracking and synchronization system.
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Real-Time Embedded Systems Concepts and Practices

Real-Time Embedded Systems Theory and Analysis

Real-Time Mission-Critical Systems Design

Real-Time Project for Embedded Systems

