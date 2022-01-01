- Asymmetric Multi-core Processing
- Fault Tolerance
- Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)
- Rate Monotonic Analysis
- Linux On Embedded Systems
- Multi-Core Processors
- RM LUB (Rate Monotonic Least Upper Bound)
- C Programming
- Posix Threads
- EDF (Earliest Deadline First)
- Priority Ceiling Protocol
- Rate Monotonic Theory
Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization
Boost your career with real-time systems expertise. Master real-time theory, methods of analysis and design, and put them into practice.
Offered By
What you will learn
Rate Monotonic theory and policies
Methods of Rate Monontoic analysis
Real-time system design techniques
Engineering principles for allocating functionality and services to hardware, firmware or software implementation
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Project work includes a series of real-time processing and concurrency exercises along with analysis and design in the first two courses. The third course provides experience with mission critical components like error correction code memory, flash file systems, and redundant hardware. In the final course, you put all of the practice together into your own design to build a real-time system that you can test at home. The project covers topics including: concurrency, Linux kernel modules, machine vision, co-processors, and correct function with timing constraints. You will use specific real-time extensions to Linux and compare advantages and disadvantages of Linux to more traditional RTOS, cyclic executive, and FPGA options. The experience you gain can be used to launch additional exploration of hybrid FPGA systems (e.g. Altera and Xilinx), GP-GPU (e.g. NVIDIA), and multi-core scale-up (e.g. ARM A and R-Series) as well as MCU scale-down solutions (ARM M-Series microprocessors).
Good C programming skills and some prior experience with digital systems and/or operating systems is a plus.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Real-Time Embedded Systems Concepts and Practices
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5315, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Real-Time Embedded Systems Theory and Analysis
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5316, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Real-Time Mission-Critical Systems Design
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5317, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Real-Time Project for Embedded Systems
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5318, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
