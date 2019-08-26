Computer Science Degrees

Master of Science in Electrical Engineering

University of Colorado Boulder

Accredited diploma

Offered by University of Colorado Boulder

Taught in English

Engage in group discussions with professors and peers

24 months

30 credit hours of graduate coursework

100% online

Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required

$20,010 USD total cost

Learn about your payment options

The only top 5 ranked online electrical engineering graduate program with no application.

*Optimal’s Guide to Online School, 2020 Best Online Master's in Electrical Engineering Degrees in the U.S.

Start your education journey today by pursuing electrical engineering courses, a graduate certificate, or a master’s degree from the University of Colorado Boulder. With performance-based admission, there is no application process—simply prove you can do the work. You’ll also benefit from short stackable courses, and pay-as-you-go tuition.

Interested in earning a full master’s degree?

Complete a series of for-credit courses in a “Pathway Specialization” maintaining a grade point average of 3.0 (B) or better to be admitted into the degree program. Combine the credits earned from the Pathway Specialization with additional for-credit courses totalling 30 credit hours. Upon completion of these credits with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better, you will be awarded an official University of Colorado Boulder Master of Science in Electrical Engineering diploma. There will be no designations on the official transcript or diploma indicating that this is an online program.

Interested in earning a graduate certificate?

Complete the designated for-credit course sequence with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. An official University of Colorado Boulder graduate certificate will be awarded upon successful completion. There will be no designations on the official transcript or certificate indicating that this is an online program.

Want to take individual courses to build your professional skills?

Enroll in for-credit graduate-level courses to increase your knowledge and gain new electrical engineering skills. To get started, complete the enrollment form and pay the tuition. Enhance your resume with completed courses and apply what you’ve learned immediately.

What makes this program unique?

Benefit from a flexible and rigorous graduate program.

With performance-based admission, no application is required to get started. Once you start taking courses you can continue to build and stack credentials with pay-as-you-go tuition. Design your own course of study by taking short courses of 0.6 - 1.2 credits each to earn a certificate or completing your choice of 30-credit hours for the master’s degree.

Get started today with a customizable curriculum.

You are in charge of your learning journey. Customize your learning experience based on your professional goals by choosing from a selection of over 30 courses. New offerings are regularly added to the program to keep up with the fast-paced engineering industry.

Grow your career by learning from world-class industry experts.

Learn from world-class electrical engineering faculty including Dr. Robert Erickson, author of the leading textbook on power electronics. Gain foundational knowledge and applied skills as well as learn the latest technological developments in embedded systems, power electronics, photonics, and more. Connect with course facilitators in real-time through office hours.

Enter your number, and a Coursera enrollment counselor will reach out within the next 2-3 business days

By clicking the continue button, I consent to receiving calls or texts from Coursera about educational opportunities.

Admissions Information

Enrollment for the Summer 1 2022 session is now open!

You may be able to earn transferable credit towards this degree by successfully completing one or more of these participating programs

Prepare for this degree

Get a head start on your degree studies by earning a certificate from one of these participating programs.

Upon completing this certificate, you can earn college credit when you’re accepted to Master of Science in Electrical Engineering

stackability-banner

Enroll in a course today!

Choose from a selection of courses on power electronics, embedded systems, and photonics and optics, among other topics. Learn at your own pace in term-based sessions via video lectures and apply what you learn through hands-on projects.

To get started, complete the enrollment and pay tuition on a per-credit basis.

Enroll now

About the Program

Enroll Today

Any prospective student can enroll and start learning today. With performance-based admissions, no application is required to get started.

Learn more about Admissions

Academics

Explore a variety of 3-6 week modular courses in power electronics, embedded systems, and photonics and optics.

Learn more about Academics

Careers

Graduates of the department’s Electrical Engineering programs have gone on to become engineers at Intel, Lockheed Martin, Tesla, and Google.

Learn more about Careers

Student Experience

For-credit students taking MS-EE coursework benefit from hands-on learning experiences and a diverse community.

Learn more about Student Experience

About the University

The University of Colorado Boulder enables each member of their community to push boundaries, explore the unknown, and change lives.

Learn more about University of Colorado Boulder

Try a Course

Test your abilities and practice essential skills by starting with a non-credit course. You can upgrade later to a for-credit course.

Learn more about how to try a course

Events

Apr18

Summer 1 2022 Enrollment Opens

May2

Summer 1 Classes Start

June10

Summer 1 2022 Enrollment Closes

Hear from our students!

Hear from our students!

