Master of Science in Electrical Engineering
University of Colorado Boulder
Accredited diploma
Offered by University of Colorado Boulder
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
24 months
30 credit hours of graduate coursework
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
$20,010 USD total cost
The only top 5 ranked online electrical engineering graduate program with no application.
*Optimal’s Guide to Online School, 2020 Best Online Master's in Electrical Engineering Degrees in the U.S.
Start your education journey today by pursuing electrical engineering courses, a graduate certificate, or a master’s degree from the University of Colorado Boulder. With performance-based admission, there is no application process—simply prove you can do the work. You’ll also benefit from short stackable courses, and pay-as-you-go tuition.
Interested in earning a full master’s degree?
Complete a series of for-credit courses in a “Pathway Specialization” maintaining a grade point average of 3.0 (B) or better to be admitted into the degree program. Combine the credits earned from the Pathway Specialization with additional for-credit courses totalling 30 credit hours. Upon completion of these credits with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better, you will be awarded an official University of Colorado Boulder Master of Science in Electrical Engineering diploma. There will be no designations on the official transcript or diploma indicating that this is an online program.
Interested in earning a graduate certificate?
Complete the designated for-credit course sequence with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. An official University of Colorado Boulder graduate certificate will be awarded upon successful completion. There will be no designations on the official transcript or certificate indicating that this is an online program.
Want to take individual courses to build your professional skills?
Enroll in for-credit graduate-level courses to increase your knowledge and gain new electrical engineering skills. To get started, complete the enrollment form and pay the tuition. Enhance your resume with completed courses and apply what you’ve learned immediately.
What makes this program unique?
Benefit from a flexible and rigorous graduate program.
With performance-based admission, no application is required to get started. Once you start taking courses you can continue to build and stack credentials with pay-as-you-go tuition. Design your own course of study by taking short courses of 0.6 - 1.2 credits each to earn a certificate or completing your choice of 30-credit hours for the master’s degree.
Get started today with a customizable curriculum.
You are in charge of your learning journey. Customize your learning experience based on your professional goals by choosing from a selection of over 30 courses. New offerings are regularly added to the program to keep up with the fast-paced engineering industry.
Grow your career by learning from world-class industry experts.
Learn from world-class electrical engineering faculty including Dr. Robert Erickson, author of the leading textbook on power electronics. Gain foundational knowledge and applied skills as well as learn the latest technological developments in embedded systems, power electronics, photonics, and more. Connect with course facilitators in real-time through office hours.
Admissions Information
Enrollment for the Summer 1 2022 session is now open!
Upcoming Events
- April 18: Enrollment opens for Summer 1 session
- May 2: Classes start
- June 10: Enrollment closes for Summer 1 session
You may be able to earn transferable credit towards this degree by successfully completing one or more of these participating programs
Choose from a selection of courses on power electronics, embedded systems, and photonics and optics, among other topics. Learn at your own pace in term-based sessions via video lectures and apply what you learn through hands-on projects.
About the Program
Hear from our students!
Frequently Asked Questions
