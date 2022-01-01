- Differential Equations
- Calculus
- Linear Algebra
- Quantum Measurement
- angular momentum
- Quantum Mechanics
- hydrogen atom
- Energy
- Energy Level
- Perturbation Theory
Quantum Mechanics for Engineers Specialization
Essential quantum mechanics tailored for engineer . Establish a firm foundation for advanced electrical, mechanical and quantum engineering
What you will learn
Understand fundamental concepts of quantum mechanics
Achieve mastery of required mathematical apparatus
Mathematically describe behaviors of quantum systems and compute important quantities
Understand the quantum mechanical meaning of wave-particle duality
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will complete homework quizzes throughout the courses that allow you to practice and test your knowledge. In addition, each course contains at least one peer review assignment that requires you to dive deeper into the material. There are no project-based assignments in this specialization.
Undergraduate-level calculus, differential equations and linear algebra
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Foundations of Quantum Mechanics
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5610, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Theory of Angular Momentum
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5611, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Approximation Methods
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5612, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
