This Specialization is intended for engineers seeking to acquire fundamental understanding of quantum mechanics which are the basis of modern electrical, mechanical and quantum engineering. Through 3 courses, you will learn (1) basic concepts such as superposition and entanglement of quantum states, measurement in quantum mechanics and uncertainty principle, (2) mathematical tools needed to describe and manipulate quantum states, (3) advanced theory of angular momentum and (4) approximation methods widely applicable in many fields.
How the Specialization Works

Foundations of Quantum Mechanics

Theory of Angular Momentum

Approximation Methods

University of Colorado Boulder

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder.
Frequently Asked Questions

