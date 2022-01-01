Imperial College London
Linear algebra is a central branch of mathematics that is focused on the interaction between vector spaces, linear equations, matrices, and linear transformations. Linear algebra is similar to basic algebra, but instead of finding correlations between single numbers, it seeks to find linear connections between scalars (temperature, mass, volume, speed) and vectors, which are lists of numbers. Linear algebra is important for the worlds of data analytics and any kind of work in the computer software field, as it builds on mathematical logic and building block relationships.
It's important to learn linear algebra to get deeper clarity and better intuition for how mathematical algorithms really work. This knowledge can help you think more logically about projects and apply the linear algebra principles to machine learning projects you may be moving toward. Overall, having linear algebra knowledge can help you learn the fundamentals of data analysis, machine learning, and mathematical theory.
Typical careers that use knowledge of linear algebra involve jobs in physics and science, data analysis, technology operations and management, machine learning, and algebra instruction. All of these careers are in high demand, as the world gets more connected through data systems.
When you take online courses about linear algebra, you can learn how mathematical relationships matter in classifying objects, spaces, and situations. The knowledge you can gain by studying linear algebra can give you insights into different fields like economics, physics, and politics. For example, the concepts of linear algebra can be found in determining local auto traffic depending on people's moving patterns and analyzing how this movement matters to local business factors.