About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Mathematics for Machine Learning Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Eigenvalues And Eigenvectors
  • Basis (Linear Algebra)
  • Transformation Matrix
  • Linear Algebra
Instructors

Offered by

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Linear Algebra and to Mathematics for Machine Learning

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Vectors are objects that move around space

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Matrices in Linear Algebra: Objects that operate on Vectors

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Matrices make linear mappings

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min)

About the Mathematics for Machine Learning Specialization

Mathematics for Machine Learning

