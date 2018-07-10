In this course on Linear Algebra we look at what linear algebra is and how it relates to vectors and matrices. Then we look through what vectors and matrices are and how to work with them, including the knotty problem of eigenvalues and eigenvectors, and how to use these to solve problems. Finally we look at how to use these to do fun things with datasets - like how to rotate images of faces and how to extract eigenvectors to look at how the Pagerank algorithm works.
Introduction to Linear Algebra and to Mathematics for Machine Learning
In this first module we look at how linear algebra is relevant to machine learning and data science. Then we'll wind up the module with an initial introduction to vectors. Throughout, we're focussing on developing your mathematical intuition, not of crunching through algebra or doing long pen-and-paper examples. For many of these operations, there are callable functions in Python that can do the adding up - the point is to appreciate what they do and how they work so that, when things go wrong or there are special cases, you can understand why and what to do.
Vectors are objects that move around space
In this module, we look at operations we can do with vectors - finding the modulus (size), angle between vectors (dot or inner product) and projections of one vector onto another. We can then examine how the entries describing a vector will depend on what vectors we use to define the axes - the basis. That will then let us determine whether a proposed set of basis vectors are what's called 'linearly independent.' This will complete our examination of vectors, allowing us to move on to matrices in module 3 and then start to solve linear algebra problems.
Matrices in Linear Algebra: Objects that operate on Vectors
Now that we've looked at vectors, we can turn to matrices. First we look at how to use matrices as tools to solve linear algebra problems, and as objects that transform vectors. Then we look at how to solve systems of linear equations using matrices, which will then take us on to look at inverse matrices and determinants, and to think about what the determinant really is, intuitively speaking. Finally, we'll look at cases of special matrices that mean that the determinant is zero or where the matrix isn't invertible - cases where algorithms that need to invert a matrix will fail.
Matrices make linear mappings
In Module 4, we continue our discussion of matrices; first we think about how to code up matrix multiplication and matrix operations using the Einstein Summation Convention, which is a widely used notation in more advanced linear algebra courses. Then, we look at how matrices can transform a description of a vector from one basis (set of axes) to another. This will allow us to, for example, figure out how to apply a reflection to an image and manipulate images. We'll also look at how to construct a convenient basis vector set in order to do such transformations. Then, we'll write some code to do these transformations and apply this work computationally.
Great content and direction. Only negative is the sometimes frustrating experience with the Jupyter Notebooks: debugging what has gone wrong is very difficult, due to a lack of good error messages.
The content of the course is very relevant, and the instructors are really fun and helpful.My only suggestion is to upload revisions for each assessment, so we can understand what we are doing wrong.
Excellent course!! The Mathematics for Machine Leaning : Linear Algebra offered by the Imperial College of London it's a good step into building a strong foundation in the field of Linear Algebra.
the instrutors were too good and their explination for the concepts was to the point and it made me realize things in linear algebra I didn't know before although I studied it in school of engineering
For a lot of higher level courses in Machine Learning and Data Science, you find you need to freshen up on the basics in mathematics - stuff you may have studied before in school or university, but which was taught in another context, or not very intuitively, such that you struggle to relate it to how it’s used in Computer Science. This specialization aims to bridge that gap, getting you up to speed in the underlying mathematics, building an intuitive understanding, and relating it to Machine Learning and Data Science.
