About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic familiarity with functions, basic algebra, and Python will help you get the most out of this specialization.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Represent data as vectors and matrices and identify their properties using concepts of singularity, rank, and linear independence

  • Apply common vector and matrix algebra operations like dot product, inverse, and determinants

  • Express certain types of matrix operations as linear transformation, and apply concepts of eigenvalues and eigenvectors to machine learning problems

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • Linear Equation
  • Eigenvalues And Eigenvectors
  • Linear Algebra
  • Determinants
Instructors

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Week 1: System of linear equations

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Week 2: Solving system of linear equations

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
7 hours to complete

Week 3: Vectors and Linear Transformations

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Week 4: Determinants and Eigenvectors

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science Specialization

Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science

Frequently Asked Questions

