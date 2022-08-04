Profile

Luis Serrano

AI scientist, popular YouTuber, and author of Grokking Machine Learning. I am a quantum AI research scientist at Zapata Computing in Toronto, Canada, developing machine learning algorithms to work in quantum computers. Before that, I lived in Silicon Valley, where I worked at the following companies: Apple: I was a lead AI educator, in charge of teaching machine learning to the employees and doing internal consulting in AI related projects. Udacity: I was the head of content for AI and Data Science, managing the team that created online courses in AI, ML, Deep Learning, Data Science, etc. Google: I was part of the video recommendations team at YouTube, where we trained machine learning algorithms to recommend videos in the main page. Before my life in technology, I was a research mathematician. I did a Bachelors and Masters at the University of Waterloo, a PhD at the University of Michigan, and an NSERC Postdoctoral Fellowship at the Université du Québec à Montréal. My love for math goes way back. As a high school student, I participated in the International Mathematical Olympiads, representing my native country of Colombia in the IMO 98 and IMO 99.

Probability & Statistics for Machine Learning & Data Science

Linear Algebra for Machine Learning and Data Science

Calculus for Machine Learning and Data Science

