About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic familiarity with functions, basic algebra, and Python will help you get the most out of this specialization.

English

What you will learn

  • Describe and quantify the uncertainty inherent in predictions made by machine learning models

  • Visually and intuitively understand the properties of commonly used probability distributions in machine learning and data science

  • Apply common statistical methods like maximum likelihood estimation (MLE) and maximum a priori estimation (MAP) to machine learning problems

  • Assess the performance of machine learning models using interval estimates and margin of errors

Skills you will gain

  • Statistical Analysis
  • Probability And Statistics
  • Probability
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
DeepLearning.AI

About the Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science Specialization

Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science

