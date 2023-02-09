After completing this course, learners will be able to:
• Describe and quantify the uncertainty inherent in predictions made by machine learning models, using the concepts of probability, random variables, and probability distributions. • Visually and intuitively understand the properties of commonly used probability distributions in machine learning and data science like Bernoulli, Binomial, and Gaussian distributions • Apply common statistical methods like maximum likelihood estimation (MLE) and maximum a priori estimation (MAP) to machine learning problems • Assess the performance of machine learning models using interval estimates and margin of errors • Apply concepts of statistical hypothesis testing to commonly used tests in data science like AB testing Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data science is a foundational online program created in by DeepLearning.AI and taught by Luis Serrano. This beginner-friendly program is where you’ll master the fundamental mathematics toolkit of machine learning. Many machine learning engineers and data scientists struggle with mathematics. Challenging interview questions often hold people back from leveling up in their careers, and even experienced practitioners can feel held by a lack of math skills. This specialization uses innovative pedagogy in mathematics to help you learn quickly and intuitively, with courses that use easy-to-follow plugins and visualizations to help you see how the math behind machine learning actually works. Upon completion, you’ll understand the mathematics behind all the most common algorithms and data analysis techniques — plus the know-how to incorporate them into your machine learning career.