Free
University of Zurich
Skills you'll gain: Chi-Squared Distribution, General Statistics, Probability, Bayesian Network, Data Analysis, Machine Learning, Probability Distribution, Studentized Residual, Bayesian Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Basic Descriptive Statistics
4.8
(1.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Analysis, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Calculus, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Deep Learning, Differential Equations, General Statistics, Linear Algebra, Linearity, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(12.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Biostatistics, Business Analysis, Calculus, Communication, Confidence, Data Analysis, Dimensionality Reduction, Econometrics, Experiment, General Statistics, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests
4.4
(655 reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Probability, Data Analysis, Analysis, Bayesian Statistics, Statistical Analysis, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Markov Model, Probability Distribution, Machine Learning, General Statistics, Statistical Tests, Experiment, Probability & Statistics, Econometrics, Regression
4.5
(996 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California, Santa Cruz
Skills you'll gain: Bayesian, Bayesian Statistics, Econometrics, Forecasting, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Machine Learning, Markov Model, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, R Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(3.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Algebra, Algorithms, Bayesian, Bayesian Network, Bayesian Statistics, Behavioral Economics, Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Distributed Computing Architecture, Entrepreneurship, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Inference, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Marketing, Mathematics, Modeling, Other Programming Languages, Probability, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(1.5k reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Bayesian Statistics, Data Analysis, Data Mining, Econometrics, Experiment, General Statistics, Inference, Linear Regression, Linearity, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Probability, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, R Programming, Statistical Inference, Statistical Programming
4.7
(6.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Experiment, Bayesian Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, General Statistics, Data Analysis, Statistical Programming, Probability, R Programming, Analysis
4.7
(5.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Finance, Experiment, Data Structures, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Probability Distribution, Hypothesis, General Statistics, Probability, Decision Making, Markov Model, Probability & Statistics, Data Management, Risk Management, Hypothesis Testing, Machine Learning, Entrepreneurship
4.6
(1.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Econometrics, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Matplotlib, Natural Language Processing, Network Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Regression, Social Network, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(31.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
It's important to learn about probability if you are interested in gambling, statistics, advanced mathematics, or data science. Probability is the understanding of the likelihood of something happening, so it is part of many careers that use data analysis or planning. It is a key part of financial analysis, statistical analysis, social sciences, and medical research. Many topics that cover probability are in computer science, but not all are. Understanding probability can help you solve the data problems faced in your organization. It can also help you understand why things happen in the world.
Typical careers that use probability are those that involve numbers. Probability can help a manager build a strategic plan, a scientist understand research findings, or a politician understand polling data. Some aspects of the study of probability are of use to almost anyone who has a basic understanding of math, while others are deeply theoretical. Those working in machine learning, data science, or statistical analysis will need a deep understanding of probability. When you learn probability, you will be able to understand what sets of numbers show. This is useful in analysis, exploratory data analysis, or for building probabilistic models. It is also a part of many games, so it can be useful outside of your career.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn probability no matter your current level of math skills. Some cover an intuitive approach for beginners, while others look at statistical theories. There are classes that use specific computer languages or that apply to specific industries. For example, someone working in the social sciences may want to take different courses than someone working in machine learning. Courses include lectures, readings, and projects so that you can apply what you learn. You will have the opportunity to use data sets and to apply your learning to what you see at work or at school. Some courses stand alone, and others are part of Specializations and Professional Certificates.