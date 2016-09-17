About this Course

113,127 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • R Programming
  • Rstudio
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(27,350 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

About Introduction to Probability and Data

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Data

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Data Project

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis and Introduction to Inference

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO PROBABILITY AND DATA WITH R

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder