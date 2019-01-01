Profile

Mine Çetinkaya-Rundel

Associate Professor of the Practice

Bio

Mine Çetinkaya-Rundel is an Assistant Professor of the Practice at the Department of Statistical Science at Duke University. She received her Ph.D. in Statistics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a B.S. in Actuarial Science from New York University's Stern School of Business. Dr. Çetinkaya-Rundel is primarily interested in innovative approaches to statistics pedagogy. Some of her recent work focuses on developing student-centered learning tools for introductory statistics courses, teaching computation at the introductory statistics level with an emphasis on reproducibility, and exploring the gender gap in self-efficacy in STEM fields. Her research interests also include spatial modeling of survey, public health, and environmental data. She is a co-author of OpenIntro Statistics and a contributing member of the OpenIntro project, whose mission is to make educational products that are open-licensed, transparent, and help lower barriers to education. She is also a co-editor of the Citizen Statistician blog and a contributor to the Taking a Chance in the Classroom column in Chance Magazine.

Courses

Linear Regression and Modeling

Bayesian Statistics

Inferenzstatistik

R을 사용한 확률 및 데이터 소개

Inferential Statistics

Introduction to Probability and Data with R

