Mine Çetinkaya-Rundel
is an Assistant Professor of the Practice at the
Department of Statistical Science
at Duke University. She received her Ph.D. in Statistics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a B.S. in Actuarial Science from New York University's Stern School of Business.
Dr. Çetinkaya-Rundel is primarily interested in innovative approaches to statistics pedagogy. Some of her recent work focuses on developing student-centered learning tools for introductory statistics courses, teaching computation at the introductory statistics level with an emphasis on reproducibility, and exploring the gender gap in self-efficacy in STEM fields. Her research interests also include spatial modeling of survey, public health, and environmental data. She is a co-author of
OpenIntro Statistics
and a contributing member of the
OpenIntro project
, whose mission is to make educational products that are open-licensed, transparent, and help lower barriers to education. She is also a co-editor of the
Citizen Statistician blog
and a contributor to the
Taking a Chance in the Classroom
column in
Chance Magazine
.