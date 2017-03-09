About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Bayesian Statistics
  • Bayesian Linear Regression
  • Bayesian Inference
  • R Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

About the Specialization and the Course

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings
6 hours to complete

The Basics of Bayesian Statistics

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Bayesian Inference

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Decision Making

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 75 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Bayesian Regression

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

