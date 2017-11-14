About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Bayesian Statistics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Gibbs Sampling
  • Bayesian Statistics
  • Bayesian Inference
  • R Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Statistical modeling and Monte Carlo estimation

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 99 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC)

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 129 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Common statistical models

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 131 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Count data and hierarchical modeling

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 106 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes

