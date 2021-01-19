About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Bayesian Statistics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with calculus-based probability, principles of maximum-likelihood estimation, and Bayesian estimation.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Markov Model
  • Bayesian Statistics
  • Mixture Model
  • R Programming
Course 3 of 5 in the
Bayesian Statistics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with calculus-based probability, principles of maximum-likelihood estimation, and Bayesian estimation.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Basic concepts on Mixture Models

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 94 min), 7 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Maximum likelihood estimation for Mixture Models

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Bayesian estimation for Mixture Models

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Applications of Mixture Models

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 108 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Bayesian Statistics Specialization

Bayesian Statistics

