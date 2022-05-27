About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Bayesian Statistics Specialization
Advanced Level

Familiarity with calculus-based probability, maximum-likelihood estimation, Bayesian inference, mixture models, and time-series analysis.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Bayesian Conjugate Analysis for Autogressive Time Series Models

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Model Selection Criteria

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Bayesian location mixture of AR(P) model

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Peer-reviewed data analysis project

5 hours to complete
1 reading

