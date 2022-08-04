This course introduces the Bayesian approach to statistics, starting with the concept of probability and moving to the analysis of data. We will learn about the philosophy of the Bayesian approach as well as how to implement it for common types of data. We will compare the Bayesian approach to the more commonly-taught Frequentist approach, and see some of the benefits of the Bayesian approach. In particular, the Bayesian approach allows for better accounting of uncertainty, results that have more intuitive and interpretable meaning, and more explicit statements of assumptions. This course combines lecture videos, computer demonstrations, readings, exercises, and discussion boards to create an active learning experience. For computing, you have the choice of using Microsoft Excel or the open-source, freely available statistical package R, with equivalent content for both options. The lectures provide some of the basic mathematical development as well as explanations of philosophy and interpretation. Completion of this course will give you an understanding of the concepts of the Bayesian approach, understanding the key differences between Bayesian and Frequentist approaches, and the ability to do basic data analyses.
- Statistics
- Bayesian Statistics
- Bayesian Inference
- R Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Probability and Bayes' Theorem
Statistical Inference
Priors and Models for Discrete Data
Models for Continuous Data
This was an invaluable learning experience. I was delighted to go through this learning.
I strongly suggest this course to anyone who wants to learn or refresh their statistics knowledge.
Great course in a difficult subject. Well structured. Requires some previous knowledge otherwise difficult to follow. Big thanks to professor Lee for bringing to us this content.
Great course. The content moves at a nice pace and the videos are really good to follow. The Quizzes are also set at a good level. You can't pass this course unless you have understood the material.
This course is vary helpful for the understanding of the basics of Bayesian analysis. The course material are fantastic as well as the teacher. Good introductory Course in My opinion.
