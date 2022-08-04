About this Course

54,824 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Bayesian Statistics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Bayesian Statistics
  • Bayesian Inference
  • R Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Bayesian Statistics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(10,678 ratings)
Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Probability and Bayes' Theorem

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Statistical Inference

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Priors and Models for Discrete Data

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Models for Continuous Data

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BAYESIAN STATISTICS: FROM CONCEPT TO DATA ANALYSIS

View all reviews

About the Bayesian Statistics Specialization

Bayesian Statistics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder