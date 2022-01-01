About this Professional Certificate

Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 380,000 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $74,000 median entry-level salary.¹ Data analytics is the collection, transformation, and organization of data in order to draw conclusions, make predictions, and drive informed decision making. Over 8 courses, gain in-demand skills that prepare you for an entry-level job. You’ll learn from Google employees whose foundations in data analytics served as launchpads for their own careers. At under 10 hours per week, you can complete the certificate in less than 6 months. You’ll prepare yourself for jobs that include junior or associate data analyst, database administrator, and more. Upon completion of the certificate, you can directly apply for jobs with Google and over 150 U.S. employers, including Walmart, Best Buy, Astreya. 75% of Google Career Certificate Graduates in the United States report an improvement in their career trajectory (e.g. new job or career, promotion or raise) within 6 months of certificate completion² ¹US Burning Glass Labor Insight Report salary data (median with 0-5 years experience) and job opening data. Data for job roles relevant to featured programs (4/01/2021 - 3/31/22). ²Based on program graduate survey responses, United States 2021
