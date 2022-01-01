- Spreadsheet
- Data Cleansing
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- SQL
- Questioning
- Decision-Making
- Problem Solving
- Metadata
- Data Collection
- Data Ethics
- Sample Size Determination
Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
Offered By
What you will learn
Gain an immersive understanding of the practices and processes used by a junior or associate data analyst in their day-to-day job
Learn key analytical skills (data cleaning, analysis, & visualization) and tools (spreadsheets, SQL, R programming, Tableau)
Understand how to clean and organize data for analysis, and complete analysis and calculations using spreadsheets, SQL and R programming
Learn how to visualize and present data findings in dashboards, presentations and commonly used visualization platforms
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This program includes over 180 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based assessments, which will help you simulate real-world data analytics scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace. The content is highly interactive and exclusively developed by Google employees with decades of experience in data analytics. Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on labs, you’ll get introduced to analysis tools and platforms and key analytical skills required for an entry-level job.
Skills you’ll gain will include: Data cleaning, problem solving, critical thinking, data ethics, and data visualization
Platforms and tools you will learn include: Presentations, Spreadsheets, SQL, Tableau and R Programming
In addition to expert training and hands-on projects, you'll complete a case study that you can share with potential employers to showcase your new skill set. Learn concrete skills that top employers are hiring for right now.
No degree or prior experience required
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere
This is the first course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. Organizations of all kinds need data analysts to help them improve their processes, identify opportunities and trends, launch new products, and make thoughtful decisions. In this course, you’ll be introduced to the world of data analytics through hands-on curriculum developed by Google. The material shared covers plenty of key data analytics topics, and it’s designed to give you an overview of what’s to come in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. Current Google data analysts will instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
This is the second course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the first Google Data Analytics Certificate course. The material will help you learn how to ask effective questions to make data-driven decisions, while connecting with stakeholders’ needs. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
Prepare Data for Exploration
This is the third course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. As you continue to build on your understanding of the topics from the first two courses, you’ll also be introduced to new topics that will help you gain practical data analytics skills. You’ll learn how to use tools like spreadsheets and SQL to extract and make use of the right data for your objectives and how to organize and protect your data. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
Process Data from Dirty to Clean
This is the fourth course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. In this course, you’ll continue to build your understanding of data analytics and the concepts and tools that data analysts use in their work. You’ll learn how to check and clean your data using spreadsheets and SQL as well as how to verify and report your data cleaning results. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
