M.A. in Public Policy
O.P. Jindal Global University (MA PP)
Accredited degree
Offered by O.P. Jindal Global University
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
24-36 months
16 courses, estimated 10 hours a week
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
Rs.4,50,000 / $6,000 total cost
Build the solutions to fundamental challenges in developing economies with the first online Indian Public Policy Master’s degree.
The new M.A. in Public Policy uses an interdisciplinary approach to study and analyse contemporary political, economic, and social issues in a comprehensive manner. The curriculum is carefully structured to impart strong training in policy theory, covering key literature and debates. You’ll develop quantitative and qualitative analytical skills, receive exposure to the real-world policy making process, and enhance your managerial skills. This degree provides an opportunity for working professionals to equip themselves with relevant knowledge and gain the skills to pursue higher responsibilities in policy making and leadership in public and corporate lives.
What makes this Master's degree unique?
An interdisciplinary approach to studying how to analyse contemporary issues
JSGP public policy professionals achieve a mastery of different technical disciplines. Acquiring and applying the knowledge gleaned from an array of social science disciplines, including economics, history, sociology, and political science is the hallmark of public policy practitioners, rather than limiting study to only one. Most importantly, JSGP graduates will have the skills to ensure that the public policies and processes they implement are both in compliance with ethical norms sustaining the public interest and fully cognizant of people's freedom and dignity.
MPP graduates are equipped to work on development and policy making roles in the government, civil services, CSR groups, academia, think tanks, NGOs, media and political organisations.
Learn from world-class faculty with considerable international experience
JGU was ranked in the top 700 universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2022 Edition, making it India's No. 1 Private University and India's No. 1 University dedicated to Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities.
Complete a capstone project with faculty guidance
The university collaborates with numerous high-profile organizations to provide real world experience to students. JSGP is one of the first public policy schools in India to offer its students the opportunity to work on a capstone project.
Applications for Fall 2022 cohort are now open. You can apply here.
The application deadline for the Fall cohort starting September 2022 is August 15, 2022 . For applicants who would like to receive an early admissions decision, the deadline to apply is July 15, 2022.
There are two cohorts per year: March and September. Classes for next cohort begin September 1, 2022.
If you have any questions, please contact online@jgu.edu.in.
Want to learn more about the programme? Watch the admissions webinar here.
Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in India or abroad. No work experience is required.
Build your policy analysis, formulation, monitoring, and evaluation skills with the Master of Arts in Public Policy.
MPP graduates are equipped to work in development and public policy organisations, CSR initiatives, academic institutions, think tanks, NGOs, media and political organizations.
Develop quantitative and qualitative analytical skills, receive exposure to the real-world policy making process, and enhance your managerial skills through project work.
JGU is India's No. 1 ranked private university and India's No. 1 ranked university dedicated to social sciences, arts and humanities (QS World University Rankings 2021).
Find out more about courses offered by O.P. Jindal Global University on Coursera.
Webinar: Pursuing a Masters degree in Public Policy | Watch here
Webinar: Covid 19 Pandemic and its Global consequences on health and education | Watch here
Importance of Public Policy practitioners
