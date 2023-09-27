Data science is projected to create 11.5 1 million global job openings by 2026 and offers many of the remote 2 job opportunities in the industry.
Prepare for a new career in this high-demand field with a Professional Certificate from Fractal Analytics. Whether you're a recent graduate seeking a rewarding career shift or a professional aiming to upskill, this program will equip you with the essential skills demanded by the industry.
This curriculum is designed with a problem-solving approach at the center to equip and enable you with the skills, required to solve data science problems, instead of just focusing on the tools and applications.
Through hands-on courses you'll master Python programming, harness the power of machine learning, cultivate expertise in data manipulation, and build understanding of cognitive factors affecting decisions. You will also learn the direct application of tools like SQL, PowerBI, and Python to real-world scenarios.
Upon completion, you will earn a Professional Certificate, which will help to make your profile standout in your career journey.
Fractal Data Science Professional Certificate is one of the preferred qualifications for entry-level data science jobs at Fractal. Complete this certificate to make your profile standout from other candidates while applying for job openings at Fractal.Please read FAQ’s for T&C’s
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be able to apply structured problem-solving techniques to dissect and address complex data-related challenges encountered in real-world scenarios and utilize SQL proficiency to retrieve and manipulate data and employ data visualization skills using Power BI to communicate insights. Becoming experts at Python programming to manipulate and analyze data. Learners will implement machine learning algorithms to create predictive models for diverse applications. And create compelling data stories to influence and inform your audience and master the art of critically analyzing data while making decisions and recommendations.