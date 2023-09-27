Fractal Analytics
Launch your career in data science. Build job-ready skills and hands-on experience for an in demand career in as little as 5 months. No degree or prior experience required.

What you'll learn

  • Apply structured problem-solving techniques to dissect and address complex data-related challenges encountered in real-world scenarios.

  • Utilize SQL proficiency to retrieve, manipulate data and employ data visualization skills using Power BI to communicate insights.

  • Apply Python expertise for data manipulation, analysis and implement machine learning algorithms to create predictive models for applications.

  • Create compelling data stories to influence your audience and master the art of critically analyzing data while making decisions and recommendations.

Structured Approach to Problem Solving

Course 112 hours4.8 (48 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the lifecycle of DS project and role of structured thinking in DS project.

  • Define a problem statement using the SMART framework. Explain the activities, best practices, and pitfalls in the implementation phase.

  • Construct MECE issue tree to break-down business problems into parts. Create a problem statement worksheet to scope business problems.

  • Explain the role of human centered design during solutioning of business problems.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data cleaning and preprocessing
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Feature Engineering
Category: Data transformation
Category: Exploratory Data Analysis

Data Analysis Using SQL

Course 218 hours4.5 (15 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Extract relevant data from the database in a time efficient manner

  • Build powerful SQL queries to derive insights

  • Analyse and manage large datasets, and derive inferences from complex relational database

  • Enable students to create and modify databases for relevant business problems

Skills you'll gain

Category: Critical Thinking
Category: Decision-Making
Category: Communication
Category: Awareness of cognitive biases

Insights of Power BI

Course 314 hours4.5 (17 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Select and use relevant charts for appropriate data problems

  • Use PowerBI to connect with data belonging to diverse formats

  • Communicate key insights from business problem using Reports and Dashboards

  • Create advanced visualization on Power BI using DAX

Skills you'll gain

Category: Logistic Regression
Category: Unsupervised Learning
Category: Data Pre-Processing
Category: Linear Regression
Category: Decision Tree

Python for Data Science

Course 436 hours4.5 (26 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the significance of Python in data science and its real-world applications.

  • Apply Python to manipulate and analyze diverse data sources, using Pandas and relevant data types

  • Create informative data visualizations and draw insights from data distributions and feature relationships

  • Develop a comprehensive data preparation workflow for machine learning, including data rescaling and feature engineering

Skills you'll gain

Category: Storytelling
Category: Data Visualization
Category: Data Stories

Human Decision Making and its Biases

Course 514 hours5.0 (27 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain how humans behave when given data to calculate results

  • Demonstrate  how perceptions, prejudices and biases affect human decision making

  • Illustrate that human decision making is challenging and humans need help to make better decisions

  • Summarize how humans can collaborate effectively with AI, overcoming their biases, perceptions and prejudices

Skills you'll gain

Category: Critical Thinking
Category: structured thinking
Category: Problem Solving
Category: Human Centric Design
Category: problem statement

Foundations of Machine Learning

Course 625 hours

What you'll learn

  • Construct Machine Learning models using the various steps of a typical Machine Learning Workflow

  • Apply appropriate metrics for various business problems to assess the performance of Machine Learning models

  • Develop regression and tree based Machine learning  Models to make predictions on relevant business problems

  • Analyze  business problems where unsupervised Machine Learning models  could be used to derive value from data

Skills you'll gain

Category: Mysql Workbench
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Manipulation
Category: Relational Database
Category: SQL

Advanced Machine Learning Algorithms

Course 720 hours

What you'll learn

  • Employ regularization techniques for enhanced model performance and robustness.

  • Leverage ensemble methods, such as bagging and boosting, to improve predictive accuracy.

  • Implement hyperparameter tuning and feature engineering to refine models for real-world challenges.

  • Combine diverse models for superior predictions, expanding your predictive toolkit.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Model
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Visualization
Category: power bi
Category: Dashboard Creation

Data Storytelling

Course 812 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the importance of Data Storytelling in communicating insights and facilitating decision making

  • Apply various visualization techniques to create a compelling data story

  • Apply various techniques to craft a compelling narrative for a data story

  • Create a captivating  data story by integrating relevant data, clear visualization and a compelling narrative 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Bagging and Boosting Algorithms
Category: Model Selection
Category: Regularization
Category: hyperparameter tuning

