MBA in Business Analytics
O.P. Jindal Global University (MBA BA)
Accredited degree
Offered by O.P. Jindal Global University
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
24-36 months
80 credits, estimated 10 hours a week
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
$6,500 USD / Rs. 4,87,500 total cost
Build a strong cross-functional foundation in management with expertise in analytics.
In this programme, you’ll build the analytical skill set necessary to advance your career in today’s data-driven, analytics-focused business environment, while also developing essential management skills you can use to pivot into rewarding managerial roles.
The unique curriculum prepared by accomplished Jindal Global Business School faculty at O.P. Jindal Global University focuses on the holistic application of business analytics alongside management, marketing, finance, and more. As you advance through the programme, you’ll build the expertise to pursue new roles within your organization or industry, or move into new opportunities in the technology and analytics sector.
You will also be able to establish connections with a diverse community of peers from across the globe. Learners in this program come from multiple industries and geographies—and bring with them a wide array of knowledge and experience—and you’ll have ample opportunities to forge valuable relationships and grow your professional network. The last cohort had learners from more than 10 countries with work experience ranging from beginner to advanced levels.
With the skills you gain in this programme, you'll be prepared to pursue roles in a wide range of roles, including business analyst, management consultant, HR analyst, marketing analyst, supply chain analyst, risk and financial analyst, and more.
Jindal Global University (JGU) is internationally ranked and nationally recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. JGU programs are accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council and recognised by the University Grants Commission of India.
What makes this Master's degree unique?
Make data-driven decisions that drive positive business results
In this programme, you’ll learn the skills and strategies to deliver critical business solutions using data. By combining analytical and managerial proficiency, you can position yourself for career success as a data-driven business leader. Learning these skills is essential to advance your career, as today’s rapidly evolving and fast-paced digital economy necessitates being able to understand and solve business challenges holistically and drive growth through strategic, data-informed decision-making.
Learn at your own pace
Earn your degree while balancing your professional and personal commitments. The programme is designed to seamlessly integrate with your unique learning and career journey. With a high degree of flexibility, you’re able to learn at your own pace, and as live lectures and learning sessions are recorded, you can access the material at a time that’s right for your schedule. If you dedicate 9-10 hours of weekly effort to complete this degree, you can expect to complete the program in approximately 24 to 36 months.
Enrich your learning in a global classroom
As a student in this programme, you’ll join a dynamic global community of learners who bring a diverse array of backgrounds and experiences to the classroom. With students joining from more than 10 different countries, you’ll have a unique range of opportunities to network, collaborate, and build important professional relationships with peers from around the world. The global character of the diverse student community is reflected in the range of case studies and assignments from international businesses and brands, and Coursera’s platform integrations make interactions with peers and faculty easy and enjoyable.
Build a comprehensive skill set through interactive, job-ready learning
As you engage with the program’s unique curriculum, you’ll develop critical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving skills as you learn from faculty that bring industry experience, research, and theoretical knowledge to the classroom. You’ll also learn in-demand skills like R Studio and Python through interactive, hands-on environments such as Coursera Labs and Guided Projects.
Applications for Fall 2022 cohort are now open. You can apply here.
The application deadline for the Fall cohort starting September 2022 is August 15, 2022 . For applicants who would like to receive an early admissions decision, the deadline to apply is July 15, 2022.
There are two cohorts per year: March and September. Classes for next cohort begin September 1, 2022.
If you have any questions, please contact online@jgu.edu.in.
Want to learn more about the program? Watch the admissions webinar here.
Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in India or abroad. No work experience is required.
The programme is designed with a well-balanced mix of Management and Analytics, and offers you the opportunity to specialize in areas of your interest through a wide selection of electives in the final semester of the program.Learn more about academics
Get equipped to take on in-demand career opportunities at the intersection of Business Management and Analytics. You will be job-ready and in a position to advance your career in specialized analytics roles across various industries and business domains.Learn more about careers
Keep pace with your job, while pursuing your studies. You will be required to work on projects, often in groups, solve hands-on assignments, and attend live sessions with program faculty. You’ll also have the opportunity for peer-learning and interacting with each other.Learn more about student experience
JGU is India's No. 1 ranked private university and India's No. 1 institution dedicated to social sciences, arts and humanities (QS World University Rankings 2021).Learn more about JGU
Find out more about courses offered by O.P. Jindal Global University on Coursera.Find more JGU courses
Webinar: Why should you pursue an online MBA in Business Analytics? | Watch here
Webinar: How to ace your application | Watch here
Early application deadline
Final application deadline
Redefining the competency of future leaders
Learn as part of a diverse cohort of global learners from some of the most experienced and reputed teachers in the domain of business management and analytics. Become acquainted with essential management concepts and analytics techniques through novel pedagogical techniques like case studies, role play, simulations, hands-on exercises, group activities, debates, and reflection.
Frequently Asked Questions
