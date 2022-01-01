IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Analysis, Business Analysis, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Econometrics, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, R Programming, Regression, SPSS, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.6
(91.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Apache, Big Data, Business Analysis, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Econometrics, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.6
(49k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Back-End Web Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Cryptography, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Design, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Front-End Web Development, Full-Stack Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, IBM Cloud, Interactive Design, Javascript, Kubernetes, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, Python Programming, React (web framework), SQL, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(28.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Cryptography, Data Management, Design and Product, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Full-Stack Web Development, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(29.5k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Python Programming, Regulations and Compliance, SQL, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Security Strategy, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Threat
4.6
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, DevOps, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Machine Learning, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Process, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Framework, System Programming, Technical Support, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience
4.7
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Apache, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cloud Engineering, Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Architecture, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Design, Database Theory, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Hardware Design, IBM Cloud, Kubernetes, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Project Management, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(34k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Algorithms, Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Deep Learning, Dimensionality Reduction, Experiment, Exploratory Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Forecasting, General Statistics, Journalism, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Reinforcement Learning, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(914 reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Apache, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Big Data, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Databases, Deep Learning, Econometrics, General Statistics, Keras, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, NoSQL, Opencv, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, PyTorch, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Tensorflow, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(14.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Computational Logic, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Data Management, Deep Learning, Extract, Transform, Load, IBM Cloud, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development, Web Development Tools
4.6
(36.4k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Analysis, Apache, Big Data, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Data Warehousing, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Marketing, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Pivot Table, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, R Programming, Regression, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, System Programming
4.7
(9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months