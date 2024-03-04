This course is designed for everyone, including professionals, executives, students, and enthusiasts, interested in learning about generative AI and leveraging its capabilities in their work and lives.
Generative AI: Introduction and Applications
What you'll learn
Describe generative AI and distinguish it from discriminative AI.
Describe the capabilities of generative AI and its use cases in the real world.
Identify the applications of generative AI in different sectors and industries.
Explore common generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn the fundamentals of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and how it differs from discriminative AI. You will also discover the capabilities of generative AI for generating text, image, code, speech, and video as well as for data augmentation.
5 videos5 readings2 assignments1 app item1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about the applications and impact of generative AI in different sectors and industries, such as IT and DevOps, entertainment, education, finance, healthcare, and human resources. You will get an insight into how generative AI is making our work lives more efficient and successful. Next, you will explore the key capabilities and use cases of some commonly used tools for text, image, code, audio, video, and virtual world generation.
5 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt4 plugins
This module includes a graded quiz to test and reinforce your understanding of concepts covered in the course. The module also includes a glossary to enhance your comprehension of generative AI-related terms. The module includes an optional project, which provides an opportunity to practice generating text, images, and code through generative AI. Finally, the module guides you about the next steps in your learning journey.
2 readings1 assignment2 plugins
