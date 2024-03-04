IBM
Generative AI: Introduction and Applications
IBM

Generative AI: Introduction and Applications

This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rav Ahuja

Instructor: Rav Ahuja

34,955 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.6

(412 reviews)

|

97%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe generative AI and distinguish it from discriminative AI.

  • Describe the capabilities of generative AI and its use cases in the real world.

  • Identify the applications of generative AI in different sectors and industries.

  • Explore common generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

5 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn the fundamentals of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and how it differs from discriminative AI. You will also discover the capabilities of generative AI for generating text, image, code, speech, and video as well as for data augmentation.

What's included

5 videos5 readings2 assignments1 app item1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about the applications and impact of generative AI in different sectors and industries, such as IT and DevOps, entertainment, education, finance, healthcare, and human resources. You will get an insight into how generative AI is making our work lives more efficient and successful. Next, you will explore the key capabilities and use cases of some commonly used tools for text, image, code, audio, video, and virtual world generation.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt4 plugins

This module includes a graded quiz to test and reinforce your understanding of concepts covered in the course. The module also includes a glossary to enhance your comprehension of generative AI-related terms. The module includes an optional project, which provides an opportunity to practice generating text, images, and code through generative AI. Finally, the module guides you about the next steps in your learning journey.

What's included

2 readings1 assignment2 plugins

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.6 (132 ratings)
Rav Ahuja
IBM
52 Courses2,403,461 learners

Offered by

IBM

SO
5

Reviewed on Mar 3, 2024

JP
5

Reviewed on Mar 15, 2024

DM
5

Reviewed on Dec 3, 2023

