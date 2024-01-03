IBM
Generative AI for Software Developers Specialization
IBM

Generative AI for Software Developers Specialization

Boost your software development career with Gen AI. Build in-demand hands-on Generative AI skills for your elevating your software engineering game in 1 month or less

Rav Ahuja
Antonio Cangiano
Ramanujam Srinivasan

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.6

(73 reviews)

What you'll learn

  • Identify real-world generative AI uses and describe popular generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video

  • Explain generative AI prompt engineering concepts, examples, and common tools and learn techniques needed to create effective, impactful prompts

  • Learn about tools and techniques to generate code snippets, scripts, test cases, and applications using generative AI models

  • Develop innovative software engineering solutions using AI-powered tools and LLMs  

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Generative AI: Introduction and Applications

Course 1
6 hours
4.6 (433 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe generative AI and distinguish it from discriminative AI.

  • Describe the capabilities of generative AI and its use cases in the real world.

  • Identify the applications of generative AI in different sectors and industries.

  • Explore common generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: ChatGPT
Category: Large Language Models (LLM)
Category: Natural Language Generation
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics

Course 2
7 hours
4.8 (278 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept and relevance of prompt engineering in generative AI models.

  • Apply best practices for creating prompts and explore examples of impactful prompts.

  • Practice common prompt engineering techniques and approaches for writing effective prompts.

  • Explore commonly used tools for prompt engineering to aid with prompt engineering.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: ChatGPT
Category: prompt patterns
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Elevate your Software Development Career

Course 3
17 hours
4.5 (20 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Discuss how to generate code snippets, scripts, and programs using generative AI models

  • Apply techniques for application design and architecture, bug detection, code refactoring, and program optimization using generative AI

  • Develop innovative solutions using Gen AI-powered tools and models such as ChatGPT, GitHub CoPilot, Google Gemini, and IBM watsonx Code Assistant

  • Explain challenges and ethical considerations associated with using Generative AI for programming and options for mitigating them

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Engineering
Category: Software Development
Category: Code generation
Category: AI prompts
Category: Generative AI

Instructors

Rav Ahuja
IBM
52 Courses
2,411,941 learners

Offered by

IBM

