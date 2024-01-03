With generative AI, a new technology era has begun. Software developers can leverage this revolutionary technology to write high-quality code with fewer bugs, which will increase their overall effectiveness and efficiency and. This is making generative AI an essential and must-have skill for software engineers.
This IBM specialization offering is designed for anyone interested in leveraging the power of generative AI in software development. This includes existing and aspiring web developers, mobile app developers, front-end developers, backend-end developers, full stack developers, DevOps professionals, and Site Reliability Engineers (SREs).
With three self-paced courses in the specialization, you will begin with the basics of generative AI including its uses, models, and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation. Advance to prompts engineering, explore various prompt engineering approaches and prompt engineering tools including IBM Watsonx, Prompt Lab, Spellbook, and Dust.
Boost your programming skills by learning to leverage generative AI to design, develop, translate, test, document, and launch applications and their code. Gain hands-on experience using generative AI tools and models, such as GitHub Co-pilot, Open AI ChatGPT, and Google Gemini, for various software engineering tasks.
Enroll now and gain the edge with AI skills that will boost your productivity and effectiveness as a programmer.
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization emphasizes applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities and projects. In these exercises, you’ll take the theory and skills you’ve gained and practice them with real-world scenarios.
Projects include:
Generate Text, Images, and Code using Generative AI
Apply Prompt Engineering Techniques and Best Practices
Create a Personalized Learning Platform for Software Developers using ChatGPT