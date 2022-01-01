IBM
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Cryptography, Data Management, Design and Product, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Full-Stack Web Development, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(29.5k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Back-End Web Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Cryptography, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Design, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Front-End Web Development, Full-Stack Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, IBM Cloud, Interactive Design, Javascript, Kubernetes, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, Python Programming, React (web framework), SQL, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(28.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, CSS, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, HTML and CSS, Html, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Javascript, Leadership and Management, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(19.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Debugging, Github, Google Cloud Platform, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Troubleshooting, Unix Shells
4.7
(29.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Architecture, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Distributed Computing Architecture, Full-Stack Web Development, Java Programming, Mobile Development, Object-Oriented Programming, Operating Systems, Product Design, Programming Principles, Representational State Transfer, Software, Software Architecture, Software Design, Software Engineering, Software Framework, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(3.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Computational Logic, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Data Structures, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, Javascript, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Programming Principles, Python Programming, SQL, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Programming, Syntax, Theoretical Computer Science, Web, Web Development
4.8
(248.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Problem Solving, Process, Product Design, Research and Design, Software, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(7.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Programming Principles, Computer Networking, Software Testing, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Other Programming Languages, Algorithms, Python Programming, Data Structures, Javascript, Computational Logic, Combinatorics, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Statistical Programming, Web Development, Agile Software Development, General Statistics, Web Design, Theoretical Computer Science, C Programming Language Family, HTML and CSS, User Experience, Full-Stack Web Development, Software Engineering, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Earn a degree
Degree
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, Communication, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, Finance, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Probability & Statistics, Process, Product Design, Product Management, Project Management, Risk Management, Software, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Story
4.7
(10.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Application Programming Interfaces, Big Data, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Integration, Data Management, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Google App Engine, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, Machine Learning, Operating Systems, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Framework, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(45.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Software Engineering is the branch of Computer Science dealing with engineering principles and programming languages as they apply to software development. These principles include analyzing user requirements and then designing, building, and testing software to satisfy those requirements. The Software-Engineering approach is unique in its systematic, quantifiable aspects to developing, operating, and maintaining software.
Organizations in all industries and sectors need specific software. The benefits of Software Engineering are numerous for learners, including the value successful ones can offer to companies such as handling big projects, minimizing software costs, and reducing complexity.
According to Indeed, Software Engineers make an average base salary of $108,632 per year. If excellent pay weren’t enough, there is no shortage of opportunities for learners actively seeking work as Software Engineers—Paysa reveals that six out of 10 Engineering students graduate and 97 out of 100 find jobs.
Skills that people learn in Software Engineering are transferable to various other roles as well, ensuring no shortage of income opportunities. These include Application Developer, Database Administrator, Game Developer, Multimedia Programmer, Web Developer, Web Designer, Software Tester, and more that are related.
Through Coursera, Software Engineering is covered in various courses. These courses focus on Java programming, the software-development lifecycle, IT automation, Python, software design and architecture, AI engineering, and more. Learners gain knowledge in areas such as core programming concepts, designing algorithms, testing and debugging programs, and other foundational skills a Software Engineer needs to know.
Lessons in courses that cover Software Engineering are taught by professors from major universities such as Duke University, University of Minnesota, University of Alberta, and others. Learners can enjoy exploring Software Engineering with specialists in Computer Science, Science and Engineering, and other related disciplines. Lessons are administered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, and other forms of content delivery.
An understanding of the traits and uses of high-level programming languages such as Java, Python, C++, and Scala will help you advance through lessons faster. You may even experiment with personal programming projects at home before enrolling in a software engineering course. Experience working with algorithms and visualizing and documenting processes will prepare you for your studies. Any computer-related knowledge or experience can ultimately be beneficial. For example, you may have volunteered to work in a computer lab or simply helped friends and family members troubleshoot tech issues.
Software engineers are analytical individuals, have an eye for detail, and enjoy solving problems with their computer skills. Software engineers also need to be focused and disciplined enough to endure long hours in front of computer screens. Although some of the work may be solitary, software engineers need to be team players who are willing to communicate with other people working on projects. Communication skills are important, as you may need to explain technical aspects of your work, such as software processes and limitations, in layman’s terms for others. A patient and adaptive personality can help a software engineer tackle tech problems as well as better communicate with others. Because the tech world is constantly evolving, software engineers need to be committed to learning new information and growing their skills to adapt to whatever direction the industry moves in.
If you have a knack for working with programming languages and want to improve the performance of codebases, learning about software engineering might be right for you. You might want to use your skills for personal projects. Or perhaps you’d like to develop the skills to gain a lucrative job in the industry.