- Black-box Testing Techniques
- White-box Testing Techniques
- Unit Testing
- Static Analysis
- Testing Automation
- Writing Test Plans
- Writing Defect Reports
- Understanding of Testing Theory
- Writing Tests
- Testing Vocabulary
- Executing Tests
- Software Testing
Software Testing and Automation Specialization
Develop Skills in Software Testing. Practice and master theory, techniques, and tools to effectively test software.
Offered By
What you will learn
Distinguish between verification and validation describing the key differences between them.
Write automated functional tests for both front-end and back-end code
Measure the fault-finding effectiveness of a functional test suite using mutation testing.
Defend program correctness through the use of formal methods, specifically proof obligations and model checking.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will build test plans, test suites, and test analysis reports. Learners will develop properties and assertions in code to facilitate automated test generation. Learners will also create pre-conditions for methods to facilitate formal proofs of correctness.
Experience with an object-oriented programming language (preferably Java). Ability to install and run an IDE (Eclipse recommended).
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Software Testing
After completing this course, you will have an understanding of the fundamental principles and processes of software testing. You will have actively created test cases and run them using an automated testing tool. You will being writing and recognizing good test cases, including input data and expected outcomes.
Black-box and White-box Testing
After completing this course, learners will have an understanding of a variety of black-box and white-box testing techniques. The learner will have put this understanding into practice, creating effective sets of test cases (called a test suite) to properly exercise software for defect finding. The learner will have examined requirements for testability, created an oracle for automated testing, assessed fault-finding effectiveness of test suites, and generated inputs using a variety of techniques.
Introduction to Automated Analysis
This course introduces state-of-the-art techniques for automated analysis. Automated analysis encompasses both approaches to automatically generate a very large number of tests to check whether programs meet requirements, and also means by which it is possible to *prove* that software meets requirements and that it is free from certain commonly-occurring defects, such as divide-by-zero, overflow/underflow, deadlock, race-condition freedom, buffer/array overflow, uncaught exceptions, and several other commonly-occurring bugs that can lead to program failures or security problems. The learner will become familiar with the fundamental theory and applications of such approaches, and apply a variety of automated analysis techniques on example programs.
Web and Mobile Testing with Selenium
Modern applications that we build invariably have touch-points with its users through web-based and mobile platforms. Users interact with the software through these interfaces and the experiences those interfaces provide have a strong influence on the perceived quality of the software.
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
