Sanjai Rayadurgam is the director of the University of Minnesota Software Engineering Center and a Research Project Specialist in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering since 2012. His prior work experience includes a decade in the medical devices industry performing advanced tools development, systems engineering, and verification and validation of implantable cardiac devices. His areas of interests and expertise include software testing, formal analysis and model-based development, with particular emphasis on safety-critical systems . He advises graduate students, conducts research, and teaches courses in software testing and verification.