After completing this course, you will have an understanding of the fundamental principles and processes of software testing. You will have actively created test cases and run them using an automated testing tool. You will being writing and recognizing good test cases, including input data and expected outcomes.
Experience with an object-oriented programming language (preferably Java). Ability to install and run an IDE (Eclipse recommended).
You will gain an understanding of the theory of testing.
You will practice writing tests for a variety of quality intent, including code coverage, defect finding, and statistical testing.
You will develop test plans to guide the testing stage of the software development lifecycle.
You will create defect reports to provide transparency and understanding to supervisors, colleagues, and users.
- Writing Test Plans
- Writing Defect Reports
- Understanding of Testing Theory
- Writing Tests
- Testing Vocabulary
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Introduction
In this module, you will be introduced to the basics of testing, especially the variety of terminology to be used through the rest of the course.
Testing Foundations
In this module, you will investigate a variety of testing principles, models of testing, and types of systematic testing strategies.
Testing in the Software Development Lifecycle
In this module, you will learn about the social aspects of testing. We will learn about test plans, testing status reports, and defect reporting.
Writing Good Unit Tests
In this module, you will learn about writing unit tests and gain practice in writing these tests through three coding assignments, each with additional testing sophistication.
The Instructors were wonderful and all the concepts were clearly explained and the corresponding assignments were useful to understand and implement the learnt concepts
Advanced level, I think. Requires you to be experienced in software testing
Introduction to Software Testing is good specialy for me who are seeking to start career as tester ,it helps me lot, thank you coursera team.
The programming assignment is a bit hard. But finally done. Nice course.
This Specialization is intented for beginning to intermediate software developers seeking to develop knowledge and skill in implementing testing techniques and tools in the development of their projects. Through four courses, you will cover black-box and white-box testing, automated testing, web & mobile testing, and formal testing theory and techniques, which will prepare to you to plan and perform effective testing of your software.
