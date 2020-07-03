About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Software Testing and Automation Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience with an object-oriented programming language (preferably Java). Ability to install and run an IDE (Eclipse recommended).

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will gain an understanding of the theory of testing.

  • You will practice writing tests for a variety of quality intent, including code coverage, defect finding, and statistical testing.

  • You will develop test plans to guide the testing stage of the software development lifecycle.

  • You will create defect reports to provide transparency and understanding to supervisors, colleagues, and users.

Skills you will gain

  • Writing Test Plans
  • Writing Defect Reports
  • Understanding of Testing Theory
  • Writing Tests
  • Testing Vocabulary
Course 1 of 4 in the
Software Testing and Automation Specialization
Instructors

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Testing Foundations

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Testing in the Software Development Lifecycle

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Writing Good Unit Tests

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 77 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO SOFTWARE TESTING

About the Software Testing and Automation Specialization

Software Testing and Automation

