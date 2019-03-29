University of Minnesota Logo

University of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

Analytics for Decision Making
Analytics for Decision Making Specialization

Available now

Cybersecurity in the Cloud
Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization

Available now

Healthcare Marketplace
Healthcare Marketplace Specialization

Available now

Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers
Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization

Available now

Information​ ​Systems
Information​ ​Systems Specialization

Available now

Integrative Health and Medicine
Integrative Health and Medicine Specialization

Available now

Integrative Nursing
Integrative Nursing Specialization

Available now

Nursing Informatics Leadership
Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization

Available now

Recommender Systems
Recommender Systems Specialization

Available now

Software Development Lifecycle
Software Development Lifecycle Specialization

Available now

Software Testing and Automation
Software Testing and Automation Specialization

Available now

User Interface Design
User Interface Design Specialization

Available now

Alan Benson

Alan Benson

Assistant Professor
Carlson School of Management, Department of Work and Organizations
Alex Haley

Alex Haley

Assistant Professor, Mindfulness Program Lead
Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing
Alok Gupta

Alok Gupta

Associate Dean of Faculty & Research
Information & Decision Sciences
Amy Taylor, MD

Amy Taylor, MD

Assistant Professor
Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing
Amy Simon

Amy Simon

Senior Lecturer
Department of Work and Organizations
Ann S. Masten, Ph.D., LP

Ann S. Masten, Ph.D., LP

Regents Professor, Irving B. Harris Professor of Child Development
Institute of Child Development
Bonnie L. Westra, PhD, RN, FAAN, FACMI

Bonnie L. Westra, PhD, RN, FAAN, FACMI

Associate Professor Emerita
School of Nursing & Institute for Health Informatics
Brad Hokanson, PhD

Brad Hokanson, PhD

Professor
College of Design
Daniel Boley

Daniel Boley

Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Daniel J. Pesut, Ph.D., RN, FAAN

Daniel J. Pesut, Ph.D., RN, FAAN

Professor
School of Nursing
De Liu

De Liu

Professor
Information & Decision Sciences
Deborah Ringdahl

Deborah Ringdahl

DNP, APRN, CNM
Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing
Dr. Christopher J. Cramer

Dr. Christopher J. Cramer

Distinguished McKnight and University Teaching Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Physics
Chemistry
Dr. Brent Hecht

Dr. Brent Hecht

Assistant Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Dr. Rahul Koranne

Dr. Rahul Koranne

Faculty
Carlson School of Management, Department of Finance
Dr. James Fricton, DDS, MS

Dr. James Fricton, DDS, MS

Professor and Pain Specialist
University of Minnesota, HealthPartners Institute, and Minnesota Head and Neck Pain Clinic
Eric Barrette

Eric Barrette

Director of Research
Health Care Cost Institute
Gautam Ray

Gautam Ray

Associate Professor
Carlson School of Management, Information and Decision Sciences
Haiyi Zhu

Haiyi Zhu

Assistant Professor
Human Computer Interaction Institute
James D. Van De Ven, PhD

James D. Van De Ven, PhD

Assistant Professor
Mechanical Engineering
Janet Tomaino, DNP

Janet Tomaino, DNP

Associate Professor
Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing
Jason Chan

Jason Chan

Assistant Professor
Carlson School of Management, Information and Decision Sciences
Jody Nyboer, PhD

Jody Nyboer, PhD

Instructor
School of Design, Syracuse University
John W. Budd

John W. Budd

Professor
Center for Human Resources and Labor Studies
Joseph A Konstan

Joseph A Konstan

Distinguished McKnight Professor and Distinguished University Teaching Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Karen Monsen, Ph.D., RN, FAAN

Karen Monsen, Ph.D., RN, FAAN

Assistant Professor
School of Nursing
Ken Reily

Ken Reily

Associate Professor
Carlson School of Management, Information and Decision Sciences
Kevin Wendt

Kevin Wendt

Director of Graduate Studies, Software Engineering
Department of Computer Science and Engineering
Kim Christensen

Kim Christensen

M.CM., Dipl.OM., L.Ac.
Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing
Lana Yarosh

Lana Yarosh

Associate Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Larry Bourgerie

Larry Bourgerie

Senior Lecturer
Carlson School of Management, Department of Work and Organizations
Loren Terveen

Loren Terveen

Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Louise Delagran

Louise Delagran

Mindfulness Teacher and Director of Learning Resources
Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing
Mary Jo Kreitzer

Mary Jo Kreitzer

PhD, RN, FAAN
Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing
Matt McGue

Matt McGue

Regents Professor
Psychology
Megan Voss

Megan Voss

DNP, RN
Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing
Michael W. Ross

Michael W. Ross

Professor
Department of Family Medicine and Community Health
Mike Davis

Mike Davis

Senior Lecturer
Carlson School of Management, Department of Work and Organizations
Mike

Mike

Whalen
Praveen Mittal

Praveen Mittal

Adjunct Professor
College of Science and Engineering
Rick Smith

Rick Smith

Lecturer
Computer Science and Engineering
Robin Austin, DNP, DC

Robin Austin, DNP, DC

Clinical Associate Professor
School of Nursing
Sanjai Rayadurgam

Sanjai Rayadurgam

Director
University of Minnesota Software Engineering Center
Soumya Sen

Soumya Sen

Associate Professor
Carlson School of Management, Information and Decision Sciences
Stacy Doepner-Hove

Stacy Doepner-Hove

Director, Masters in Human Resources and Industrial Relations program
Carlson School of Management, Department of Work and Organizations
Stephen T Parente

Stephen T Parente

Professor
Carlson School of Management, Department of Finance
Susan Thompson, DNP

Susan Thompson, DNP

Teaching Faculty
Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing
Teri Verner, DNP, RN

Teri Verner, DNP, RN

Graduate Faculty
Earl E Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing
Will Durfee, PhD

Will Durfee, PhD

Morse Alumni Distinguished Teaching Professor
Mechanical Engineering
www.umn.edu
UofMN
UMNews
`` UniversityofMinn
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder